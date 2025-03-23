EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Ben White RTTF SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English defender with a 91-rated version that will be eligible for future upgrades as well. Being a Road to the Final version, this item will be tied to Arsenal's performances and results in the UEFA Champions League, making it even more exciting for gamers.

The ongoing Dreamchasers event in FC 25 features UEFA-themed items, with massive names like Kylian Mbappe and Alexia Putellas leading the roster. Even the Heroes and Icons included in this squad have had memorable performances in these European club competitions, making it the perfect time to release the EA FC 25 Ben White RTTF SBC.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Ben White RTTF SBC

These are the requirements of the SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Upamecano RTTF SBC, the EA FC 25 Ben White RTTF SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions for each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Arsenal

Arsenal players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Lisa Boattin: 84

Aleix Garcia: 84

Kai Havertz: 83

Benjamin Pavard: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Federico Dimarco: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Sadio Mane: 84

Kadeisha Buchanan: 84

Benjamin White: 84

Marcos Acuna: 83

Task 2: England

England players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Svenja Huth: 85

Viviane Miedema: 85

Yannick Carrasco: 83

Luka Modric: 86

Alex Greenwood: 84

Vitinha: 85

Andrew Robertson: 85

Ollie Watkins: 85

Bruno Guimaraes: 85

Dominique Janssen: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Task 3: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Svenja Huth: 85

Viviane Miedema: 85

Yannick Carrasco: 83

Yeray Alvarez (TOTW): 86

Alex Greenwood: 84

Vitinha: 85

Andrew Robertson: 85

Ollie Watkins: 85

Bruno Guimaraes: 85

Dominique Janssen: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Task 4: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Luka Modric: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

The SBC requires only one Team of the Week player to be completed, which will make it even more affordable and easy to craft for gamers looking to upgrade their squads on a low budget.

EA FC 25 Ben White RTTF SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 100,000 Coins, which is an excellent price for a 91-rated Premier League defender with some excellent stats. Not only does he have good pace, defending, and physical stats, but he can also play as a right-back or a center-back. This will make him extremely versatile as a defender under the FC IQ system.

The card has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

He will also be eligible for future upgrades depending on Arsenal's results in the UEFA Champions League. Hence, in a nutshell, this SBC is certainly worth completing.

