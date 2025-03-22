EA FC 25 Dayot Upamecano UCL RTTF SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports released EA FC 25 Dayot Upamecano UCL RTTF SBC ahead of the UCL Quarterfinal matchups, allowing gamers to access a 92-rated promising French defender to upgrade their Ultimate Team's backline. The freshly introduced Road to the Final (RTTF) item features exciting attributes with desirable PlayStyles+ traits, making it one of the best choices.

On top of that, Upamecano's card will be eligible for further upgrades based on Bayern's performance in the UEFA Champions League. It will receive different upgrades if Bayern reaches the semifinals and finals and ultimately wins the European title. Considering the club's performance in the competition, gamers aren't likely to regret the investment.

That said, this article will explore the specific tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete the EA FC 25 Dayot Upamecano UCL RTTF SBC in Ultimate Team.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Dayot Upamecano UCL RTTF SBC

All tasks to complete Dayot Upamecano UCL RTTF SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Like any other standard SBC, gamers must complete a certain set of tasks (six in this case) to get their hands on the Dayot Upamecano UCL RTTF SBC item. The multiple Team of the Week (TOTW) card requirement might increase the overall pricing.

Regardless, here's a list of all the tasks and their cheapest fodder cards to start the squad-building challenge from scratch:

Task 1: FC Bayern Munich

FC Bayern Munich players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 82

Solution 1

Lotte Wubben-Moy: 81

Sven Botman: 82

Marco Carnesecchi: 82

Edin Dzeko: 82

Rafaelle Leone: 82

Patrik Schick: 82

Ramona Bachmann: 82

Raphael Guerreiro: 82

Jonas Hofmann: 82

Jonathan Burkardt TOTW: 81

Sophie Schmidt: 82

Task 2: France

France players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 83

Solution 2

Marco Carnesecchi: 82

Sophie Schmidt: 82

Rafaelle Leone: 82

Oliver Baumann: 82

Dejan Kulusevski: 82

Manuel Akanji: 84

David Soria: 81

Kingsley Coman: 84

Alba Redondo: 84

Chrisantus Uche TOTW: 83

Sven Botman: 82

Task 3: Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84

Solution 3

Rafaelle Leone: 82

Oliver Baumann: 82

Aleix Garcia: 84

Edin Dzeko: 82

Valentina Giacinti: 82

Cole Palmer: 85

Raphael Guerreiro: 82

Kathrin Hendrich: 85

Vitinha: 85

Melvine Malard: 82

Aurelien Tchouameni: 85

Task 4: 85-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85

Solution 4

Viviane Miedema: 85

Sadio Mane: 84

Alexander Isak: 85

Joshua Kimmich: 86

Clara Mateo: 85

Elena Linari: 83

Joao Palhinha: 85

Crystal Dunn: 84

Lucy Bronze: 85

Lois Openda: 85

Sara Dorrsoun: 84

Task 5: Top Form

Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85

Solution 5

Clara Mateo:85

Cristiana Girelli: 85

Caitlin Foord: 85

Mats Hummels: 85

Manuel Locatelli: 83

Yeray Alvarez Lopez TOTW: 86

Sandy Baltimore: 84

Eugenie Le Sommer: 85

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Arianna Caruso: 84

Aurelien Tchouameni: 85

Task 6: 87-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 87

Solution 6

Cristiana Girelli: 85

Guro Reiten: 88

Yann Sommer: 87

John Stones: 85

Marie Katoto: 88

Vitinha: 85

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 85

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia: 85

The overall cost to complete the EA FC 25 Dayot Upamecano UCL RTTF SBC is around 175,700 EA FC Coins. To be precise, the item's available for a cheap price considering its caliber on the virtual pitch.

EA FC 25 Dayot Upamecano UCL RTTF SBC: Review

Dayot Upamecano exclusive SBC card attributes (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Dayot Upamecano UCL RTTF SBC features some exceptional attributes, including the Block+ and Bruiser+ playstyle traits, which make it a meta choice on the virtual pitch. Both traits are quite desirable and will help gamers utilize this exclusive item as the last-man defender.

Apart from the two PlayStyles+, Upamecano's exclusive SBC item features necessary playstyles like Power Header, Jockey, Intercept, Pinged Pass, and Relentless. On the other hand, its 5-star weak foot will surely help gamers make those game-changing clearances on their half.

Those who are willing to access an elite-tier defender for a cheap price should opt for the Dayot Upamecano UCL RTTF SBC, available till March 6/7, 2025, depending on the time zone.

