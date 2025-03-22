EA FC 25 Tyrique George UEFA Dreamchasers objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the Tyrique George UEFA Dreamchasers objective in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. You can now unlock the 88-rated midfielder by completing a set of challenges. The 19-year-old started his youth career at Chelsea and got promoted to the main squad in 2024. He's yet to score his debut goal for the Blues.

This article lists all the tasks and flash rewards associated with the EA FC 25 Tyrique George UEFA Dreamchasers objective in Ultimate Team.

The EA FC 25 Tyrique George UEFA Dreamchasers objective is now live in Ultimate Team

With the introduction of a new promo, the Tyrique George UEFA Dreamchasers objective is now accessible in the EA FC 25 Ultimate Team section. You must fulfill certain tasks to get your hands on the item.

Objectives of the Tyrique George UEFA Dreamchasers item (Image via EA Sports)

Here are the tasks:

Play one: Play one match in any Ultimate Team Game mode.

Play one match in any Ultimate Team Game mode. Win three: Win three matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode. Earn a Dreamchasers Icon Marcel Desailly on a 10-match loan.

Win three matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode. Earn a Dreamchasers Icon Marcel Desailly on a 10-match loan. Score 10: Score 10 goals using players from England in any Ultimate Team Game mode.

Score 10 goals using players from England in any Ultimate Team Game mode. Assist six: Assist six goals using Premier players in any Ultimate Team Game mode.

Assist six goals using Premier players in any Ultimate Team Game mode. Play six Rivals: Play six Rivals matches while having a minimum of two players from England in your starting 11.

Play six Rivals matches while having a minimum of two players from England in your starting 11. Play 10 Squad Battles: Play 10 Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty while having a minimum of two players from the Premier League in your starting 11.

Once you are done with all the tasks, you can access the 88-rated Tyrique George UEFA Dreamchasers item. You can also get your hands on several flash rewards, such as untradable packs and a 10-match loan card of Marcel Desailly Dreamchasers Icon card.

The rewards consist of 81+x3, 83+x5, 84+x2, and many more untradable cards:

Play one: 81+x3 Rae Gold Players Pack (Untradable)

81+x3 Rae Gold Players Pack (Untradable) Win three: Marcel Desailly UEFA Dreamchasers Icon (10-match loan)

Marcel Desailly UEFA Dreamchasers Icon (10-match loan) Score 10: 83+x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)

83+x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) Assist six: 84+x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)

84+x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) Play six Rivals: 84+x4 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)

84+x4 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) Play 10 Squad Battles: 83+x5 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)

EA FC 25 Tyrique George UEFA Dreamchasers objective card: Review

Tyrique George UEFA Dreamchasers item attributes (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Tyrique George UEFA Dreamchases objective item features decent attributes across the board. EA Sports has provided it with Quick Step+ and Relentless+ Playstyle traits. It also features six other desirable PlayStyles, relevant to the current EA FC 25 meta.

The 94 pace and 97 stamina stats should be enough for gamers to exploit the aforementioned PlayStyles+. However, the shooting and passing attributes are not up to the mark, considering the current LM meta. Regardless, this is a free item and can be used as a backup midfielder in any EPL-heavy UItimate Team.

