EA FC 25 Der Kaiser Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has introduced the EA FC 25 Der Kaiser Evolution in Ultimate Team to celebrate the introduction of Franz Beckenbauer in UT mode after a long hiatus. The new EVO is meant for center-back players and provides upgrades based on the iconic traits of the legendary German defender.

Ad

On top of that, the Evolution also provides additional PlayStyles and PlayStyles+ that help the eligible cards become solid CB on the virtual pitch. With the arrival of the Dreamchasers promo, this EVO is a great addition for gamers to cherish.

That said, this article will shed some light on the details of the EA FC 25 Der Kaiser Evolution, including its requirements, upgrade levels, the best players to use for it, etc.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Der Kaiser Evolution

The latest EVO requirements (Image via EA Sports)

As the name suggests, the EA FC 25 Der Kaiser Evolution is specially catered towards player cards with center-back (CB) as their primary or secondary position. Moreover, those cards must fulfill the following requirements to be eligible for the EVO:

Ad

Overall: Max 89

Pace: Max 94

Physical: Max 98

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 2

Position: CB

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Der Kaiser Evolution

Since the requirements are quite simple, multiple CB cards should be eligible for the Evolution. However, a few of them stand out to provide the best possible outcome after undergoing EA FC 25 Der Kaiser Evolution in Ultimate Team. Here's a detailed list:

Ad

Virgil Van Dijk: 89

Jaap Stam: 89

Yann Aurel Bisseck: 77

Rio Ferdinand: 88

Lucio: 89

Ronald Arajuo: 87

Lilian Thuram: 88

Nemanja Vidic: 88

Jules Kounde: 89

William Saliba: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 88

Jonathan Tah: 89

John Stones: 89

Laurent Blanc: 88

Antonio Rudiger: 88

Read more: All EA FC 25 Dreamchasers players

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Der Kaiser Evolution

Der Kaiser EVO final level (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike most free EVOs, the EA FC 25 Der Kaiser Evolution offers four upgrade levels. Each section targets different attributes, such as Balance, Interceptions, Slide Tackle, and many more, to help the defenders become ultimate beasts on the virtual pitch. That said, here are the details of the upgrade levels:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades

Overall: 5 (Max 92)

Shooting: 3 (Max 82)

Passing: 10 (Max 88)

Agility: 10 (Max 87)

Balance: 10 (Max 86)

Dribbling: 10 (Max 88)

Heading Accuracy: 10 (Max 95)

Level 2 upgrades

Overall: 5 (Max 92)

Pace: 7 (Max 87)

Ball Control: 10 (Max 87)

Interceptions: 10 (Max 90)

Reactions: 15 (Max 90)

Composure: 15 (Max 90)

Weak Foot: 2

Level 3 upgrades

Physical: 8 (Max 88)

Defensive Awareness: 15 (Max 90)

Slide Tackle: 15 (Max 90)

Stand Tackle: 10 (Max 89)

PlayStyles: Long Ball Pass, Anticipate (Max 10)

Level 4 upgrades

PlayStyles+: Intercept+ (Max 2)

PlayStyles: Jockey, Aerial, Relentless (Max 10)

Roles: Ball-Playing Defender++, Defender++

Also read: Ousmane Dembele Dreamchasers SBC

Ad

Here's a list of challenges that gamers must fulfill in Ultimate Team mode to complete the EVO:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 4 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

For more Evolution on Ultimate Team servers, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback