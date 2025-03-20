EA FC 25 Ousmane Dembele Dreamchasers SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

With the Dreamchasers promo beginning soon in Ultimate Team, a recent leak by X/FIFATradingRomania suggests that the EA FC 25 Ousmane Dembele Dreamchasers SBC will be released during this event. This is one of the most reliable accounts on social media for such leaks, so it can be assumed that the French attacker will indeed be part of the upcoming promo.

Ad

The base 86-rated version of the PSG superstar was overpowered in the early stages of the game. Since then, he has received a POTM SBC, a Globetrotters version, and a Trailblazers item.

However, the rumored EA FC 25 Ousmane Dembele Dreamchasers SBC could be superior to all these previous versions.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FIFATradingRomania.

Check out EA FC 25 review

EA FC 25 Ousmane Dembele Dreamchasers SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

Ousmane Dembele has been in phenomenal form for PSG this season. He has started playing as a striker and has had a lot of goal contributions, earning plenty of special versions in Ultimate Team in the process.

Ad

Trending

The EA FC 25 Ousmane Dembele Dreamchasers SBC could be the Frenchman's latest boosted item in Ultimate Team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While his previous special versions were amazing at the time they were released, he has fallen behind the power curve. However, this leaked SBC could make him relevant once again.

What could the EA FC 25 Ousmane Dembele Dreamchasers SBC look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the leaked Ousmane Dembele Dreamchasers SBC item are not known, FIFATradingRomania included a prediction that suggests it will be 92-rated with the following key attributes:

Ad

Pace: 98

Shooting: 87

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 96

Defending: 50

Physicality: 70

While the PlayStyles have not been revealed, Dembele will undoubtedly retain his five-star skill moves and five-star weak foot. This will make him a formidable attacking force under the FC IQ system, as he will be able to play as a winger or central attacking midfielder with these exceptional stats.

How much could the EA FC 25 Ousmane Dembele Dreamchasers SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the cost of the Ousmane Dembele Dreamchasers SBC, as his overall rating and attributes are not known. If the predicted stats prove to be accurate and he receives three PlayStyle+ traits, a cost of around 1-1.2 million coins will be reasonable for such an item.

Not only does Dembele have five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, but he could also be provided with overpowered PlayStyles like Finesse Shot+ and Rapid+ to boost his abilities even further.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback