EA FC 25 Yaya Toure FUT Birthday Hero SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Yaya Toure FUT Birthday Hero SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on information leaked by FifaTradingRomania on X. This is one of the most popular accounts for reliable Ultimate Team leaks on social media, so it can be believed that the Ivorian legend will soon receive a boosted version via a new SBC.

There have been several leaks hinting at inclusions in FUT Birthday Team 2, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk being rumored to be part of the promo. If the latest leak turns out true, the EA FC 25 Yaya Toure FUT Birthday Hero SBC will serve as the perfect addition during this event, as he is one of the most overpowered midfielders in the game.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by FifaTradingRomania/X.

The former Manchester City and FC Barcelona superstar is one of the most popular Heroes in the game due to his overpowered and versatile abilities on the virtual pitch. Not only is he amazing while attacking, but his tall stature and stats also make him exceptional when defending. Due to these reasons, the rumored EA FC 25 Yaya Toure FUT Birthday Hero SBC will be even more exciting if it actually arrives.

Toure already has a Winter Wildcards version and a Prime Hero version in Ultimate Team, but the leaked SBC item is expected to be much better. Not only will he have better stats and attributes, but he will also have five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot.

What could the EA FC 25 Yaya Toure FUT Birthday Hero SBC look like?

While the exact Overall rating and stats of the rumored SBC item are not known, FifaTradingRomania predicts that this version of Toure will be 94-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 89

Shooting: 91

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 89

Physicality: 95

His PlayStyles have also not been revealed, but gamers can expect him to possess a good mix of passing, shooting, and defending PlayStyles that elevate his performances under the FC IQ system even further.

How much could the EA FC 25 Yaya Toure FUT Birthday Hero SBC cost?

The 90-rated Winter Wildcards version of the Ivorian midfielder costs around 400,000 FC Coins in the transfer market. If the predicted stats prove to be accurate, Toure's leaked SBC item will be much better in every aspect and will possess a five-star weak foot and five-star skill moves as well. Considering such amazing attributes, a reasonable price for it would be around 1.2 to 1.5 million FC Coins.

