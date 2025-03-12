EA FC 25 TOTW 26 released, featuring Rice, Pulisic, and others 

EA Sports has released the much-anticipated EA FC 25 TOTW 26 in Ultimate Team. The latest Team of the Week (TOTW) lineup features several promising faces, such as Declan Rice, Christian Pulisic, Alba Redondo, and more. Even though Putellas and Lukaku were expected to be a part of the roster, EA hasn't included them this week.

Generally, players who've showcased great performance and led their domestic clubs to victory end up in the prestigious TOTW lineup. Like any other usual week, a few of the cards possess two PlayStyles+, while the others feature at least one trait, making them all relevant in the current meta.

That said, this article lists the entire EA FC 25 TOTW 26 roster and explores the chosen footballers' exceptional individual and team contributions for this week.

Declan Rice and Christian Pulisic headline the EA FC 25 TOTW 26 roster

Arsenal is currently in second position on the Premier League table, and Declan Rice is surely one of the key members in the squad managed by Mikel Arteta. The English CDM became the knight in shining armor for the Gunners by scoring the equalizing goal against Manchester United. As a result, EA provided Rice with an 88-rated TOTW edition featuring the Long Ball Pass+ PlayStyle trait.

On the other hand, Christian Pulisic was responsible for AC Milan's victory over Lecce, where he scored two crucial goals, securing a win for the Rossoneri squad. Similar to Rice, EA Sports has provided him with an 88-rated TOTW edition featuring a Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle trait.

However, these aren't the only players that received an 88 Overall rating. Nottingham's Callum Hudson-Odoi scored an incredible winner against the reigning PL champs, Manchester City. It stands out as one of the best performances during the English midfielder's 2024/25 season. As a result, EA has provided the Finesse Shot+ and Rapid+ PlayStyles to his TOTW 26 card.

Here's a detailed list of the EA FC 25 TOTW 26 roster:

Alba Rodendo: 87

Matias Soule: 87

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 88

Ricardo Horta: 86

Bobby Kamwa: 87

Declan Rice: 88

Sydney Lohmann: 86

Marc Cucurella: 87

Christian Pulisic: 88

Bradley Barcola: 87

Mathew Ryan: 85

Jeffrey Gouweleeuw: 85

Miroslav Stevanovic: 85

Marten De Roon: 85

Diego Llorente: 85

Thierry Ambrose: 85

Ibrahima Sissoko: 85

Mauro Arambarri: 85

Victor Garcia: 85

Louis Munteanu: 85

Tiago Esgaio: 85

Nadiem Amiri: 85

Colm Whelan: 85

Talking more about the Premier League, Chelsea left-back (LB) Marc Cucurella also scored the winner for the Blues, securing a win over Leicester City. Lastly, PSG's Bradley Barcola became the man of the hour after scoring the opening goal against Rennes. Like Hudson Odoi, Barcola has also been included in TOTW 26 with two desirable PlayStyle+ traits.

These were some of the notable inclusions in the EA FC 25 TOTW 26 roster. Apart from these promising players, several others, like Alba Redondo, Ricardo Horta, Victor Garcia, and many more, have contributed to their domestic clubs in different ways and have thus made it to the TOTW roster.

Overall, TOTW 26 is a mixture of some usable and several fodder cards like every other week. Gamers must select the cards wisely, accounting for their future use cases and viability.

