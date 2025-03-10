EA FC 25 Cody Gakpo vs Jacob Murphy Showdown SBCs leaked: Expected stats and cost

According to X/@FutSheriff, EA Sports is expected to introduce Cody Gakpo vs Jacob Murphy Showdown SBCs, allowing gamers to unlock both promising aspects of the Liverpool and Newcastle squad. Ahead of the EFL Cup final matchup on March 16, 2025, Gakpo and Murphy are expected to receive their first Showdown card in this iteration. On top of that, any one of the cards will surely receive a +2 upgrade after being crowned as the EFL Cup champions.

Ad

Keeping that in mind, this article will explore all the leaked details about EA FC 25 Cody Gakpo vs Jacob Murphy Showdown SBCs in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based on a leak from X/@FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Check out EA FC 25 review

EA FC 25 Cody Gakpo vs Jacob Murphy Showdown SBCs has been leaked on social media

Cody Gakpo has been in sublime form this season, bagging five goals in his five appearances for Liverpool. He already possesses an 89-rated Winter Wildcards promo card featuring excellent attributes. Most of all, the card has received several positive responses from the EA FC community.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The inclusion of the rumored Showdown SBC card for this Dutch striker will be great to hype up the community over the EFL Cup final matchup.

Read more: Edmond Tapsoba FUT Birthday SBC

On the other hand, despite having a poor start at the beginning, Jacob Murphy became one of the key players for the Magpies. He contributed one assist and scored one goal against Arsenal in the semifinal. Currently, he only possesses a 76-rated common gold card, eligible for multiple EVOs.

Ad

Based on FutSheriff's prediction, the addition of his upgraded Showdown SBC card can change the layout of several Ultimate Teams. A decent English RW card can be used as a great backup in the current EA FC 25 scenario.

What could the EA FC 25 Cody Gakpo vs Jacob Murphy Showdown SBCs look like in Ultimate Team?

While the exact overall ratings and attributes associated with the cards are still unknown, FutSheriff has predicted that both items will feature a 90 overall rating. Here are the predicted attributes:

Ad

Cody Gakpo

Pace: 90

Shooting: 91

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 55

Physicality: 83

As per norms, both Gakpo's and Murphy's cards will feature only one PlayStyle+. According to the reliable leaker's X post, Gakpo will possess Finesse Shot+ trait. Gamers can surely exploit his 91 shooting attribute with the playstyle.

Jacob Murphy

Pace: 94

Shooting: 87

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 75

Physicality: 80

Meanwhile, Jacob Murphy's card is likely to feature a Quick Step+ attribute. It's surely one of the most desirable traits on the pitch. Of the two, gamers should definitely opt for Gakpo's card considering the current exceptional form of Liverpool. The Reds are expected to win the title, potentially receiving the +2 overall boost. Moreover, he's expected to receive LW as an alternate position, too.

Ad

Also read: FUT Birthday Striker Glow-Up Evolution

How much could the EA FC 25 Cody Gakpo vs Jacob Murphy Showdown SBCs cost ?

Since the exact overall rating for both cards is still unknown, we can't confirm any price. However, according to the trends, EA FC 25 Cody Gakpo vs Jacob Murphy Showdown SBCs items are likely to cost around 50,000 to 65,000 EA FC Coins and 45,000 to 55,000 EA FC Coins, respectively.

For information on more promo-related SBCs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback