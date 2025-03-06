All leaked EA FC 25 FUT Birthday players

The EA FC 25 FUT Birthday players will be released soon in Ultimate Team, and the entire promo roster has been leaked by @FutSheriff/X on social media. One of the most popular and exciting promos of the year, this annual event is a fan-favorite due to the amazing upgrades provided to the players included in the lineup. This trend is likely to continue in the latest title as well.

EA Sports has confirmed that all players included in the EA FC 25 FUT Birthday event will have five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, adding even more hype to this upcoming promo. The developers have provided gamers with hints about the top three players in the lineup (which includes Erling Haaland, Aitana Bonmati, and Ronaldinho).

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by @FutSheriff/X. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

All EA FC 25 FUT Birthday players have been leaked on social media

There have been multiple promos in Ultimate Team to include both Heroes and Icons, such as Winter Wildcards and Grassroot Greats. The EA FC 25 FUT Birthday event will be similar, and with players like Ronaldinho having been leaked as part of the lineup, it will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting event rosters so far in the game cycle.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and women's Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati are also rumored to headline the roster. Both these players already have previous special versions in Ultimate Team, but their upcoming items will have a unique appeal due to the five-star skill moves and weak foot.

These are all the leaked EA FC 25 FUT Birthday players, along with their rumored Overall ratings:

Erling Haaland: 95

Ronaldinho: 95

Jude Bellingham: 94

Aitana Bonmati: 94

Patrick Vieira: 93

Antoine Griezmann: 93

Marco van Basten: 93

Rafael Leao: 93

Sasic: 93

Alejandro Garnacho: 92

Jay-Jay Okocha: 92

Lena Oberdorf: 91

Claudio Marchisio: 91

Salma Paralluelo: 91

Ramires: 90

Emmanuel Petit: 90

Serhou Guirassy: 90

Ledley King: 90

Pepe Reina: 89

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham and legendary French Icon Patrick Vieira are also part of the promo, and their boosted items will undoubtedly be elite-tier under the FC IQ system. Other notable inclusions are Rafael Leao, Antoine Griezmann, and Alejandro Garnacho. These players are all fan-favorites in Ultimate Team due to their overpowered abilities, and they will now be even better due to the boosts offered by this event.

Overall, the EA FC 25 FUT Birthday promo has the potential to be the best event released so far in this game.

