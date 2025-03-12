EA FC 25 Luis Suarez Flashback SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

With the FUT Birthday promo ongoing, EA Sports may soon drop a Luis Suarez Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team, according to an X post from @FutSheriff. Liverpool's former #7 is expected to receive an upgraded version, honoring either his Premier League or LaLiga tenure with multiple top-tier clubs. After a successful release of Ronaldo's Flashback edition, the rumored card for the Uruguayan striker surely increases the hype.

That said, this article will shed some light on all the leaked details about the rumored EA FC 25 Luis Suarez Flashback SBC item in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based on leaks from @FutSheriff/X. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

EA FC 25 Luis Suarez Flashback SBC is rumored to be a part of the Ultimate Team soon

Luis Suarez cuts an impressive figure in the footballing world. Even if you're not specifically a Barcelona fan or a Liverpool fan, "El Pistolero" has captivated the minds of millions of football fans with his positioning and goal-scoring abilities. With over 490 goals in 800+ appearances, he was definitely a great "number 9" player during his prime. Currently, the Uruguayan plays for Inter Miami CF and is the top assist provider in the 2025 season.

As of now, Suarez possesses two special promo cards in FC 25 apart from his 82-rated Rare Gold base card. His other two special edition items — Globetrotters and Team of the Week (TOTW) — have received some positive responses from the Ultimate Team community. As such, his rumored Flashback SBC edition is expected to receive slight upgrades, which could make it more relevant and effective in the current EA FC 25 meta.

What could the EA FC 25 Luis Suarez Flashback SBC item look like?

EA Sports hasn't provided any official information related to a Luis Suarez Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team. However, according to @FutSheriff, the Uruguayan striker will likely receive an 88-rated card with the following attributes across the board:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 94

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 51

Physicality: 89

On top of that, Barcelona's former #9 is expected to receive the Finesse Shot+ and Power Shot+ PlayStyle traits. Both should complement his Shooting attribute and could make him one of the best finishers on the virtual pitch.

How much could the EA FC 25 Luis Suarez Flashback SBC cost?

Currently, Luis Suarez's Globetrotters edition costs around 176,000 EA FC Coins. However, if the predicted attributes turn out true, a price of 150,000 to 250,000 EA FC Coins should be reasonable for the EA FC 25 Luis Suarez Flashback SBC.

