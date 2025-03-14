EA FC 25 Trinity Rodman FUT Birthday SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

With the second week of the FUT Birthday promo beginning soon, the EA FC 25 Trinity Rodman FUT Birthday SBC is rumored to arrive soon as well. Based on a leak by X/ASYFutTrader, the American superstar will receive a boosted item with five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot.

There have been multiple leaks about upcoming SBCs, including players like Carlos Tevez, Luis Suarez and others. The EA FC 25 Trinity Rodman FUT Birthday SBC is the latest such addition, and she will be the perfect addition to the promo roster as the additional skill moves and weak foot traits will make her an elite-tier attacker.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFutTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 25 Trinity Rodman FUT Birthday SBC has been leaked on social media

The NWSL superstar is amongst the best players in the world of women's football. Her base gold item is 84-rated in the latest title and was one of the most popular attackers in the early stages of the game. While she has had some special promo items as well, the EA FC 25 Trinity Rodman FUT Birthday SBC could provide her with the upgrade she needs to be relevant in the current meta.

She was part of the Trailblazers promo in Ultimate Team. However, this promo was much earlier in the game cycle and her boosted item was only 87-rated overall. Her leaked SBC item has the potential to be superior in all aspects.

What will the EA FC 25 Trinity Rodman FUT Birthday SBC look like?

ASYFutTrader suggests that this rumored SBC item will be 90-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 97

Shooting: 88

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 53

Physicality: 90

He is also rumored to possess the Low Driven Shot+ and Rapid+ PlayStyles. The former is a brand new addition to the game and was introduced in The Legends Return Update. This could be an extremely overpowered trait for her to possess, which will make this SBC item even more exciting.

How much will the EA FC 25 Trinity Rodman FUT Birthday SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the price of such an SBC. While she is extremely popular amongst gamers due to her pace and offensive prowess, she has not had many special versions in the transfer market. If the rumored stats and PlayStyles prove to be accurate, a price of around 300,000 to 400,000 coins will be reasonable for such an item, especially due to her five-star skill moves and five-star weak foot.

