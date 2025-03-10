All EA FC 25 Legends Return Update patch notes, featuring the return of Beckenbauer, Gervinho, Ibarbo, Doumbia, and more

EA Sports has released the patch note for the EA FC 25 Legends Return Update patch, which is the tenth Title Update. It includes some gameplay changes, along with the return of the legendary Franz Beckenbauer, along with Ultimate Team fan-favorites like Gervinho, Ibarbo and Doumbia.

Legendary German defender Franz Beckenbauer is widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the history of the sport, and he is set to make his return to Ultimate Team in EA FC 25 Legends Return Update. He will be joined by the former AS Roma trio of Gervinho, Ibarbo and Doumbia, who were overpowered on the virtual pitch during the days of FIFA 14 and FIFA 15.

The EA FC 25 Legends Return Update patch notes are now live

While the return of these legendary players is certainly the most exciting part of the EA FC 25 Legends Return Update, the patch will also introduce some significant gameplay tweaks, visual changes and roster changes. These include the introduction of a new PlayStyle called the Low Driven Shot, as well as Super Sub players who receive chemistry boosts even if they are on the bench.

These are all the key points mentioned in the EA FC 25 Legends Return Update patch notes:

Roster changes

Franz Beckenbauer has been confirmed to return to the virtual pitch, similar to the previous introduction of Diego Maradona. While he will receive an amazing base Icon version, he will also be part of the upcoming FUT Immortals event. He will be joined by Heroes like Victor Ibarbo, Seydou Doumbia and Gervinho, who will be part of the FUT Birthday promo as well.

EA Sports has also confirmed that the fan-favorite Classic XI squad will return as well. It will include the likes of Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Beckenbauer, Pele and others. The Canadian Women's national team will also be included in the patch.

Gameplay changes

The biggest gameplay change in the EA FC 25 Legends Return Update is the addition of the Low Driven Shot PlayStyle. It increases accuracy and shot speed. The patch will also nerf the accuracy of fully powered Precision Lob Passes, while improving the accuracy of clearance headers.

The developers have also addressed the following gameplay issues in EA FC 25 Legends Return Update:

In some specific situations, AI defenders did not press the ball carrier as intended.

Sometimes, incorrect goalkeeper save animation could have occurred when trying to save tight angle near post shots.

Ultimate Team changes

Ultimate Team is by far the most popular game mode in the EA Sports FC franchise. The upcoming patch has made some exciting changes to this mode, including the addition of Super Subs. These player items will receive a full chemistry boost when being brought off the bench in the second half if they are played in their preferred positions.

The patch will also introduce a new Live Ultimate Team Friendly Mode called Targets. It will feature targets at each corner of the goal. By hitting these over the course of the match, fans can score double the goals.

Other changes

The EA FC 25 Legends Return Update will also include some tweaks to game modes like Clubs and Career Mode. The former will have new drills to include the new Low Driven Shot PlayStyle, as well a level cap increase and double XP events. The latter will receive UI improvements and improvements to the Player Career Icon roster.

There will also be several new visual updates, including new star-heads, celebrations, set piece animations and a vintage theme for the Main Menu.

