How to evolve the EA FC 25 Diego Maradona Grassroot Greats item in Ultimate Team

EA Sports has provided all active FC 25 gamers with a free 77-rated EA FC 25 Diego Maradona Grassroot Greats item in Ultimate Team, allowing them to upgrade the iconic footballer further via Evolutions. There are multiple paths for fans to choose from, based on the position, roles, and stats they would like to assign to the legendary Argentine playmaker.
The Grassroot Greats event is in full swing in the world of Ultimate Team, with an overpowered roster of special items in packs, multiple exciting SBCs being live, and the free EA FC 25 Diego Maradona Grassroot Greats item being eligible for further upgrades. The EVO path has two levels — the first is free while the second costs 500,000 coins or 1,000 FC Points.
The EA FC 25 Diego Maradona Grassroot Greats item can be upgraded via Evolutions in Ultimate Team
The first stage of the EVO is free, allowing gamers to upgrade the EA FC 25 Diego Maradona Grassroot Greats item from 77- to 89-rated. Labeled as Diego's Dream, this stage has three separate versions depending on the position gamers choose for their item. Fans can choose to make him a striker, RW, or CAM, with roles and stats to match their choice under the FC IQ system.
Check out EA FC 25 review
Here are the upgrades offered by the different levels of each of the Diego's Dream EVOs:
Level 1 upgrades (Diego's Dream 1):
- Pace +3
- Passing +4
- Dribbling +5
- Defending +3
- Physical +7
- PlayStyle Pinged Pass
Level 2 upgrades (Diego's Dream 1):
- Shooting +8
- Passing +12
- Defending +3
- Physical +10
- PlayStyle Relentless
- Skill moves +1 star
Level 3 upgrades (Diego's Dream 1):
- PlayStyle+ Incisive pass
- Playmaker++
- Shadow Striker++
- Classic 10++
- Half winger+
Level 1 upgrades (Diego's Dream 2):
- Pace +4
- Passing +5
- Dribbling +5
- Defending +6
- Physical +8
- PlayStyle Relentless
Level 2 upgrades (Diego's Dream 2):
- Shooting +9
- Passing +8
- Position ST
- Physical +10
- PlayStyle+ Power Shot
- Skill moves +1 star
Level 3 upgrades (Diego's Dream 2):
- Poacher++
- Target Forward+
- False 9++
- Advanced Forward++
Level 1 upgrades (Diego's Dream 3)
- Pace +5
- Shooting +7
- Dribbling +6
- Defending +6
- Position RW
- PlayStyle Trivela
Level 2 upgrades (Diego's Dream 3):
- Passing +6
- Physical +6
- Position RM
- Position LW
- Skill moves +1 star
- PlayStyle Relentless
Level 3 upgrades (Diego's Dream 3):
- Passing +9
- Physical +10
- Inside Forward++
- Winger+
Level 4 upgrades (Diego's Dream 3):
- Inside Forward++
- PlayStyle+ Technical
By completing any of these three EVOs, the EA FC 25 Diego Maradona Grassroot Greats item will become 89-rated overall.
Fans can then submit the 89-rated EA FC 25 Diego Maradona Grassroot Greats item into the El Pibe de Oro EVO, which costs 500,000 coins or 1000 FC Points to unlock. The EVO has two levels, with each offering the following boosts:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Pace +2
- Shooting +2
- Passing +2
- Physical +2
- PlayStyle Quickstep
Level 2 upgrades:
- Dribbling +2
- Physical +2
- PlayStyle+ Finesse Shot
- Weak Foot +1 star
Below are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, or Squad Battles to make their EA FC 25 Diego Maradona Grassroot Greats item 92-rated (Overall) via the El Pibe de Oro Evolution:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Overall, this is a similar proposition to the Zinedine Zidane TOTY Era Icon EVOs, allowing gamers to upgrade a legend of the sport to add to their Ultimate Team squads.