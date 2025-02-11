All leaked EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats players

The EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats promo has been confirmed to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, and a recent leak on social media has hinted at the inclusion of some popular Icons and Heroes in this event. While Diego Maradona has been officially announced as a part of the promo, a leak by X/FUTpoliceLeaks suggests that some other top-tier names will be included as well.

Not much is known about the theme of the upcoming EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats event, but there has been some speculation on social media that suggests it will include players who have been historically overpowered on the virtual pitch. This makes it the ideal opportunity for EA Sports to add Diego Maradona back into the game.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTpoliceLeaks. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Several EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats players have been leaked on social media

The ongoing EA FC 25 Future Stars promo already includes boosted versions of Icons like Johan Cruyff, Bobby Charlton, Samuel Eto'o, Garrincha, and Rio Ferdinand. However, if leaks are to be believed, the EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats promo has the potential to be even more impressive. While the promo could potentially feature current-gen stars, only legends have been leaked so far.

This is exciting news for gamers, as Icons and Heroes are some of the most overpowered and desirable items in the game. Not only do they possess impressive stats and PlayStyles, but they also provide chemistry boosts to the overall squad.

Here are all the EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats players that have been leaked so far, along with their predicted overall ratings:

Diego Maradona: 96

Roberto Baggio: 94

Ian Wright: 93

Julie Foudy: 93

Franck Ribery: 93

Didier Drogba: 92

Jaap Stam: 91

While Maradona is undoubtedly the most hyped inclusion due to his legendary status in the sport, the other leaked players could also be elite-tier in their respective positions.

Jaap Stam recently received a Prime Hero version, regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the game. Similarly, Didier Drogba's base version is a fan-favorite among professional and casual gamers alike, as he is fast and strong with lethal shooting abilities.

Former Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery was added to the Icon roster in EA FC 24 and has been a fan favorite since then. His potential inclusion in the EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats promo will provide him with a massive boost to make him elite-tier.

