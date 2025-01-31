All leaked EA FC 25 Future Stars players

The EA FC 25 Future Stars promo will soon be live in Ultimate Team, and the entire roster has now been leaked on social media by X/FUT Scoreboard. This account has provided accurate and reliable leaks in the past. The present leak provides gamers with some insight into the ratings of both the regular lineup and the Icon squad arriving during this event.

This promo was first introduced during FIFA 19 and has become a staple in the world of Ultimate Team ever since. Icons were first added to the event in FC 24, and the EA FC 25 Future Stars promo will feature these legends of the sport as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Scoreboard.

All EA FC 25 Future Stars players have been leaked on social media

The latest batch of EA FC 25 Future Stars players has the potential to be exceptional. There are some extremely hyped youngsters in the sport today, with FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid's Endrick being the top candidates. The former has already proven himself at the highest level, while the latter showcases plenty of promise.

The Icon roster arriving during this event also seems to be overpowered, with the likes of Sir Bobby Charlton and Johan Cruyff being featured. With Team of the Year introducing Icon versions having two PlayStyle+ traits, expectations will be high from this upcoming squad as well.

The following are all the leaked EA FC 25 Future Stars players:

Johan Cruyff (Icon): 96

Bobby Charlton (Icon): 94

Lamine Yamal: 94

Lev Yashin (Icon): 93

Endrick: 93

Emilio Butragueno (Icon): 92

Lotta Schelin (Icon): 91

Bobby Moore (Icon): 91

Leny Yoro: 91

Benjamin Sesko: 91

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens: 91

Beraldo: 90

Xabi Alonso (Icon): 90

Henrik Larsson (Icon): 89

Taylor: 89

Miguel Gutierrez: 89

Romeo Lavia: 89

Scalvini: 88

Joao Gomes: 88

Cooney-Cross: 88

Conor Bradley: 88

Malick Thiaw: 88

Kessya Bussy: 87

Hugo Larsson: 87

All these players will receive massive upgrades that will make them exceptional in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. The roster is a generous mix of top-tier popular names and underrated superstars who have risen to prominence recently.

With Real Madrid's Endrick and FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal potentially headlining the EA FC 25 Future Stars promo alongside the likes of Cruyff and Charlton, the event has plenty of hype surrounding it.

