How to unlock the free EA FC 25 Zinedine Zidane TOTY Era Icon item in Ultimate Team

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jan 17, 2025 16:50 GMT
EA Sports has announced that gamers will be receiving a free EA FC 25 Zinedine Zidane TOTY Era Icon in Ultimate Team for playing the game before February 14, 2025. This item is being released to celebrate the Frenchman's game-winning volley in the 2002 Champions League Final, which helped Real Madrid secure the title in his debut season.

The former Real Madrid superstar is regarded as one of the greatest midfielders to ever grace the sport, and has a 94-rated base Icon version in Ultimate Team. While the free EA FC 25 Zinedine Zidane TOTY Era Icon starts off as only a 90-rated item, gamers will eventually be able to evolve him to become 94-rated with two PlayStyle+ traits.

The EA FC 25 Zinedine Zidane TOTY Era Icon will be available for free in Ultimate Team

Team of the Year celebrations are underway in Ultimate Team, with the best players in the world receiving boosted versions. The event also includes a separate roster of TOTY Icons, featuring legends of the sport who were included in the Team of the Year during their playing days. The EA FC 25 Zinedine Zidane TOTY Era Icon is a special inclusion, and will be provided to gamers for free.

Check out EA FC 25 review

To unlock this item, fans will simply have to play the game at any point before February 14, 2025. They will receive a 90-rated version of the legendary Frenchman with the Acrobatic+ PlayStyle and the following key stats:

  • Pace: 86
  • Shooting: 86
  • Passing: 88
  • Dribbling: 90
  • Defending: 81
  • Physicality: 81

While these stats are much worse than his base version, gamers will be able to use an EVO to evolve him to 94-rated with the following stats:

  • Pace: 86
  • Shooting: 94
  • Passing: 90
  • Dribbling: 92
  • Defending: 85
  • Physicality: 86

He will also receive the Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle, giving him a total of two PlayStyle+ traits. While it is not confirmed, fans can also expect him to retain his five-star skill moves and five-star weak foot that his base version possesses. He will be exceptional as a midfielder under the FC IQ system with such incredibly well-rounded stats, making him a versatile playmaker capable of helping in offense as well as defense.

The requirements and challenges of the EVO have not been disclosed yet, but EA Sports has revealed that fans must start the challenges before March 13, 2025, to obtain the 94-rated version of EA FC 25 Zinedine Zidane TOTY Era Icon. Overall, with so much content being scheduled to arrive in Ultimate Team, the Team of the Year promo has the potential to be the greatest event of the year.

Edited by Niladri Roy
