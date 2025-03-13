All leaked EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Team 2 players

After an exciting first week in Ultimate Team, the EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Team 2 players will be released soon as part of the second week of the promo. The entire roster has been leaked on X by @FutSheriff, one of the most popular and reliable accounts for such information.

The first batch of FUT Birthday items featured the likes of Rafael Leao, Patrick Vieira, Erling Haaland, and Ronaldinho. All these players' special promo versions featured five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot each, and this trend will continue with the EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Team 2 players as well. If the rumored lineup proves accurate, this squad will be extremely overpowered.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by @FutSheriff/X.

All EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Team 2 players have been leaked on social media

With all FUT Birthday players guaranteed to receive five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, and some massive upgrades to their stats and PlayStyles, they will be exceptional in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. Similar to the first batch, the second squad of the ongoing FUT Birthday promo will also include current-gen superstars alongside Heroes and Icons.

Liverpool FC's Virgil van Dijk is rumored to be the headlining player of this squad. He is regarded as one of the best defenders in real life and on the virtual pitch, and this boosted item could compete against his previous Team of the Year (TOTY) version in terms of in-game ability. He will be joined by some other high-profile names as well.

These are all the leaked EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Team 2 players, along with their predicted Overall ratings as per @FutSheriff:

Virgil van Dijk: 94

David Beckham: 94

Julian Alvarez: 93

Sam Kerr: 93

Jamal Musiala: 92

Mallory Swanson: 92

Inigo Martinez: 91

Gabriel Martinelli: 91

Federico Dimarco: 91

Nico Williams: 91

Gavi: 90

Warren Zaire-Emery: 90

Harry Maguire: 89

David Alaba: 89

Ella Toone: 89

Leandro Paredes: 89

Matheus Cunha: 89

Wilfreid Zaha: 89

Antonia Silva: 89

Serge Gnabry: 88

Cascarino: 88

Yui Hasegawa: 88

EA Sports has also confirmed the inclusion of David Beckham in the Icon roster of this promo. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar will receive an incredible boost that will finally make him usable in the current meta of the game, especially with five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot.

Overall, if the leaked roster proves accurate, the EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Team 2 players will likely have the potential to compete against the overpowered selections included in the first batch of the promo.

