EA FC 25 Ousmane Dembele POTM SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Ousmane Dembele POTM SBC has been leaked on X by @FUT Sheriff. This is one of the most reliable accounts for Ultimate Team leaks, so it is reasonable to believe that the French attacker will soon receive a boosted item via an SBC, which is a testament to how consistent he has been for his club side over the month.

The PSG forward has been tasked with leading the club's attacking lineup after Kylian Mbappe's departure, and he has lived up to expectations by leading them to the top of the league table. The rumored EA FC 25 Ousmane Dembele POTM SBC showcases how impressive he has been in January, and he will soon receive yet another upgraded version in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

The EA FC 25 Ousmane Dembele POTM SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

The former FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund forward has been in great form this season, which has translated to his in-game performance as well, as he has two Team of the Week versions in Ultimate Team. He also had some incredible EVO versions, but as these Evolutions are no longer available, the leaked EA FC 25 Ousmane Dembele POTM SBC will give fans an opportunity to add him to their rosters.

Dembele already possesses a Globetrotters and Trailblazers version in Ultimate Team, both having some amazing stats and PlayStyles. However, the EA FC 25 Ousmane Dembele POTM SBC has the potential to be just as impressive on the virtual pitch.

What will the EA FC 25 Ousmane Dembele POTM SBC item look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the item are not known, FUT Sheriff predicted he will be 89-rated overall with the following key attributes:

Pace : 95

: 95 Shooting : 83

: 83 Passing : 85

: 85 Dribbling : 92

: 92 Defending : 45

: 45 Physicality: 65

With the recent Zambo Anguissa POTM SBC possessing two PlayStyle+ traits, fans can expect upcoming Player of the Month SBC items to be similar. The leaked Dembele item is rumored to possess the Rapid+ and Finesse Shot+ PlayStyles, which are ideal for his position on the virtual pitch.

He can play as a right-winger, right-midfielder, and a central attacking midfielder, boosting his viability under the FC IQ system.

How much could the SBC cost?

The 89-rated Globetrotters version of the Frenchman costs around 600,000 coins in the transfer market. With the SBC item being untradeable and not offering the chemistry boost of the promo version, a price of around 450,000 coins will be reasonable for a player of this caliber.

