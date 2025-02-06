EA FC 25 Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa POTM SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa POTM SBC in Ultimate Team, with the Napoli midfielder winning the Serie A Player of the Month award for January 2025. With his side being at the top of the league table, it comes as no surprise that its players have received plenty of special items on the virtual pitch.

This is the first POTM item released so far in the game cycle to possess two PlayStyle+ traits, making the SBC even more appealing. Not only does the EA FC 25 Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa POTM SBC item possess some incredible stats and traits, but the footballer also boosts chemistry for some amazing Serie A players, making him a very versatile addition to any squad.

All tasks of the EA FC 25 Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa POTM SBC

Similar to the recently released Hugo Ekitike Future Stars SBC, the EA FC 25 Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa POTM SBC also requires three squads to be unlocked in Ultimate Team.

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the stipulations mentioned in the requirements of each squad, along with the cheapest solutions for each segment:

Task 1: Serie A

Serie A players: Minimum one

Minimum one Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Willi Orban: 83

Kim Little: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Kieran Trippier: 83

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Damaris Egurrola: 83

Saki Kumagai: 83

Domenico Berardi: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Task 2: Top form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Minimum one Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Laura Freigang: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 3: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

The SBC requires only one Team of the Week (TOTW) player to be completed, making the item even cheaper to unlock.

EA FC 25 Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa POTM SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 175,000 coins. While his nationality is not the most conducive for chemistry in Ultimate Team, there are plenty of Napoli and Serie A players who can be used to fit him in your starting lineup. When it comes to his stats, the item is definitely worth the coins.

The card has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Not only does he possess all the necessary stats to be an amazing defensive midfielder under the current meta, but he also has the Relentless+ and Intercept+ PlayStyles. This will enhance his performance on the virtual pitch even further.

He also has the Holding++ Role as both a CDM and a CM, which makes him an incredible defensive option under the FC IQ system.

