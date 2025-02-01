EA FC 25 Hugo Ekitike Future Stars SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

With the Future Stars promo now ongoing, EA FC 25 Hugo Ekitike Future Stars SBC has finally gone live. The exclusive squad-building challenge offers a French striker with a few elite-tier attributes such as 96 Pace, 90 Dribbling, and 84 Physicality.

The 22-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt striker is one of the promising faces in the Bundesliga and remains the sixth-highest goalscorer in the 2024/25 campaign. EA Sports has introduced several young bloods with this Future Stars promo, and the inclusion of Ekitike further builds up the hype.

This article will highlight every task and cheapest solution to access the Hugo Ekitike Future Stars SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Hugo Ekitike Future Stars SBC

Ekitike Future Stars SBC tasks (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike Kenan Yildiz's FS SBC, the EA FC 25 Hugo Ekitike Future Stars SBC offers a single card of the French striker. However, like any other SBC, gamers must complete a series of tasks to acquire the limited-time card.

The requirement of the Team of the Week (TOTW) cards might increase the overall price of the SBC. Regardless, here are the stipulations and best fodder cards to complete the squad-building challenge from scratch:

Task 1: Top Form

Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85

Solution 1

Stefan De Vrij: 83

Gavi: 83

Mauro Icardi: 83

Andrew Robertson: 85

Joshua Kimmich: 86

Kim Little: 86

Cata Coll: 83

Jill Roord: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Guus Til TOTW: 86

Daniel Parejo: 83

Task 2: France

France Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 86

Solution 2

Angel Di Maria: 83

Olivia Schough: 82

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Yann Sommer: 87

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Erin Cuthbert: 83

Ewa Pajor: 87

Ilkay Gundogan: 87

Melvine Malard: 82

Victor Osimhen: 87

Bruno Fernandes: 87

Task 3: Bundesliga

Bundesliga Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 87

Solution 3

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 85

Ewa Pajor: 87

Antoine Griezmann: 88

Rachel Daly: 85

Andrew Robertson: 85

Clara Mateo: 85

Vtinha: 85

Ederson: 88

Patri Guijarro: 88

Joao Palhinha: 85

Irene Paredes: 88

The overall cost to complete the EA FC 25 Hugo Ekitike Future Stars SBC is around 205,750 EA FC Coins. It's a steal for an elite-tier striker with Bundesliga and French links.

EA FC 25 Hugo Ekitike Future Stars Future Stars SBC: Review

Hugo Ekitike Future Stars card attributes (Image via EA Sports)

As discussed, the Hugo Ekitike Future Stars SBC card certainly possesses a few elite-tier attributes, making him an ideal candidate to use in the current EA FC 25 meta. While his Rapid+ trait is more leaned toward the meta, the Chip Shot+ might be a major turn-off for gamers. On top of that, the other six PlayStyles including, Finesse Shot, Power Shot, First Touch, Technical, and more make him a well-rounded card.

Apart from his PlayStyes+, EA has given him three ++ roles, helping gamers to exploit his 96 Pace and 89 Shooting attributes on the virtual pitch. He'll be a good fit in any Ultimate Team featuring classic 4-5-1 or 4-2-2 formations with Bundesliga and French links.

