EA FC 25 Kenan Yildiz Future Stars SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Kenan Yildiz Future Stars SBC in Ultimate Team, providing two versions to the Juventus youngster with varying stats, PlayStyles, and positions. Both these items will be exceptional in their respective roles, and fans will have to choose one to add to their rosters after completing the SBC.

The Future Stars promo is off to a great start in Ultimate Team, with a squad of youngsters receiving elite-tier versions alongside another roster of boosted Icons. The EA FC 25 Kenan Yildiz Future Stars SBC is the first player SBC of the event, and it offers a player pick featuring two 90-rated versions of the Turkish superstar.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Kenan Yildiz Future Stars SBC

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Flashback Joao Cancelo SBC, the EA FC 25 Kenan Yildiz Future Stars SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the requirements and solutions for each of the five segments of the SBC:

Task 1: Juventus

Juventus players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Willi Orban: 83

Kim Little: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Kieran Trippier: 83

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Damaris Egurrola: 83

Saki Kumagai: 83

Douglas Luiz: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Uche (TOTW): 83

Task 2: Serie A

Serie A players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Douglas Luiz: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Luka Modric: 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 3: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Laura Freigang: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 4: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Task 5: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Martin Odegaard: 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

The SBC requires two Team of the Week players to be completed, making the items slightly more expensive to unlock than anticipated.

EA FC 25 Kenan Yildiz Future Stars SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Kenan Yildiz Future Stars SBC is around 340,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a player of this caliber, regardless of the version you choose.

These are the two versions on offer (Image via EA Sports)

When comparing the two items, the CAM version certainly has more useful PlayStyles befitting the current meta of the game. While the winger version has five-star skill moves, the CAM version has a five-star weak foot along with the Finesse Shot+ and Pinged Pass+ PlayStyles. This gives it an edge over the other variant.

