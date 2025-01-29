EA FC 25 TOTW 20 released, Sandro Tonali headlines the roster

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 TOTW 20 players in Ultimate Team, with Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali receiving an incredible special version. The Newcastle United superstar scored an incredible goal for his side recently, earning his latest boosted item and becoming the highest-rated inclusion in the latest Team of the Week lineup.

With Team of the Year reaching its conclusion and the Future Stars promo beginning soon in Ultimate Team, the hype around Team of the Week players is at an all-time low. While most of these players are just used as fodder in Upgrade SBCs, the latest EA FC 25 TOTW 20 squad has some impressive inclusions like Tonali who could be usable on the virtual pitch.

The EA FC 25 TOTW 20 squad is spearheaded by Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali's 85-rated base item was extremely popular during the first month of the Ultimate Team game cycle in 2025. While he has fallen behind the power curve recently, his Ultimate Succession version is still an effective midfielder in-game. His inclusion in the EA FC 25 TOTW 20 roster gives him yet another special item for gamers to consider adding to their squads.

With an Overall rating of 87, the Italian midfielder will also be eligible for several Evolutions that could boost his abilities even further. Moreover, he is not the only big name to be featured in this squad, as several other underrated superstars have received boosted versions as well.

Here is the EA FC 25 TOTW 20 lineup:

Sandro Tonali: 87

Fermin Lopez: 86

Dango Ouattara: 86

Vivianne Miedema: 86

Akliouche: 86

Josko Gvardiol: 86

Riyad Mahrez: 86

Romelu Lukaku: 86

Guus Til: 86

Petrovic: 84

Sagnan: 83

Manaj: 83

Marta Cazalla: 83

Vignali: 83

Hlozek: 83

Telalovic: 83

Uche: 83

Verschaeren: 83

Nonu Moreira: 83

Gory: 83

Dodo: 83

Guilavogui: 83

Diangana: 83

FC Barcelona's Fermin Lopez has earned his first special item of the season after his amazing performance against Valencia, where he scored two goals and provided two assists in a 7-1 victory. The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Riyad Mahrez, Dango Ouattara, and Josko Gvardiol have also received big upgrades.

Overall, the latest Team of the Week squad has some decent inclusions that could prove to be even better with the right EVOs.

