EA FC 25 Joao Cancelo Flashback SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Joao Cancelo Flashback SBC has been leaked on social media by @DonkTrading/X, an extremely reliable account for Ultimate Team-related leaks. The Portuguese left-back currently plays for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League and could receive a boosted version during the Team of the Year promo as a throwback to his past TOTY versions.

Team of the Year is the biggest promo in Ultimate Team every year, and there have been plenty of leaks hinting at the upcoming event being the best one ever. Not only will there be two rosters of TOTY players in packs, but there will also be TOTY Icons and multiple amazing SBCs for players like Gareth Bale and Kevin de Bruyne. The EA FC 25 Joao Cancelo Flashback SBC is the latest addition to these leaks.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by @DonkTrading/X.

The EA FC 25 Joao Cancelo Flashback SBC has been leaked on social media

The Portuguese wing-back was included in Team of the Year during FIFA 22, receiving an incredible 94-rated version for his performances during his time at Manchester City. The EA FC 25 Joao Cancelo Flashback SBC will probably be a throwback to this item, and will receive some amazing stats that will make him overpowered in the game's current meta.

The latest Gameplay Refresh Update has placed a lot of emphasis on pace, with fast attackers easily blitzing past defenders. Having quick defenders is important in such a scenario. While the 86-rated base version of Cancelo is rather slow, the leaked Flashback SBC could fix this issue.

What could the EA FC 25 Joao Cancelo Flashback SBC item look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the item are not known, @DonkTrading included a prediction that suggests he will be 90-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 89

Shooting: 82

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 86

Physicality: 82

He is also rumored to possess the Whipped Pass+ and Block+ Playstyles, which will enhance his performance in both offense and defense. Overall, these stats and traits could make him an excellent attacking left-back on the virtual pitch under the FC IQ system.

How much could the EA FC 25 Joao Cancelo Flashback SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the price of such an SBC, as he does not have any previous special items in Ultimate Team this year. However, if the predicted stats prove to be accurate, a price of around 500,000 coins will be reasonable for such an exceptional and versatile player who has the stats to be overpowered in both offense and defense.

