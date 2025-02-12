EA FC 25 TOTW 22 released, featuring Raphinha, Xavi Simons, and others

EA Sports has finally unveiled the EA FC 25 TOTW 22 lineup in Ultimate Team, featuring upgraded versions of Barcelona star Raphinha and other footballers such as Xavi Simons, Mateo Retegui, and more. All the players included in the Team of the Week list have showcased phenomenal performance this week in either domestic or European competition matches.

While the main headlining players like Christian Pulisic, Retegui, Simons, and some others already possess exclusive or special promo cards in this iteration of EA FC, a few aspiring players have received their first-ever TOTW card in the game this week. Similar to the TOTW 18 roster, every TOTW 22 player card features at least one PlayStyle+ trait that makes them relevant in the current EA FC 25 meta.

That said, this article briefly describes all the player cards available in the EA FC 25 TOTW 22 roster and discusses a few of their achievements this week.

Raphinha and Xavi Simons headline the EA FC 25 TOTW 22 roster

Raphinha has been in top form this season, leading his club to its glory days under Hansi Flick's management. Barcelona is currently in third place in its league, with just two points behind the topper, Real Madrid. Even though Raphinha scored only one goal, his immense presence and playmaking skills shook Sevilla's defense, resulting in a 4-1 win.

On the other hand, Barcelona Femeni star Ona Battle provided an incredible assist against Espanyol Femini, resulting in a 2-1 win. She's currently among the top five assist providers in the league. Thanks to this incredible win, Barca Femeni maintained its top position in the Liga F table. Meanwhile, Barcelona stars aren't the only players who've showcased their flair on the pitch.

RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons displayed an incredible performance by contributing one goal and an assist, which resulted in a 2-0 win against St. Pauli. His 88-rated upgraded TOTW card mirrors his exceptional real-life performance during this week.

Each player who's made it to the headlines possesses multiple high-rated versions on the virtual pitch. However, the TOTW 22 cards mirror their exceptional performance on the real pitch this week. Regardless of their Overall ratings, a few of them are pretty impressive in-game.

Here's a list of all the player cards available in the EA FC 25 TOTW 22 roster:

Raphinha: 88

Xavi Simons: 88

Ona Battle: 88

Kasper Dolberg: 87

Vanessa Fudalla: 87

Mateo Retegui: 87

Christian Pulisic: 87

Caroline Weir: 87

Lara Prasnikar: 87

Jonathan Clauss: 87

Valentin Castellanos: 87

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 86

Mathieu Gorgelin: 85

Kevin Rodrigues: 85

Abderrazak Hamdallah: 85

Mouctar Diakhaby: 85

Javier Ontiveros: 85

Julian Chabot: 85

Benedict Hollerbach: 85

Alvyn Sanches: 85

Roger Fernandes: 85

Javi Rodriguez: 85

Rayan Cherki: 85

Judging from the list, Barcelona stars Raphina and Ona Battle, and RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons have received the highest-rated cards in this week's TOTW roster (88-rated). Meanwhile, several other players have received 85-rated (Overall) cards. As mentioned earlier, every card possesses at least one PlayStyle+ trait.

Since EA has introduced two Playstyles+ for the special cards from TOTW 21, a few of the footballers from EA FC 25 TOTW 22 have also been given the same treatment. Examples of this are Vanessa Fudalla, Jonathan Clauss, and Valentin Castellanos, who are consequently even more suited to the game's current meta.

Meanwhile, the other usable cards, like Raphinha, Xavi Simons, and Christian Pulisic, will be good assets for the current or any future EVOs in the Ultimate Team. To be precise, the EA FC 25 TOTW 22 consists of both usable and fodder cards. Gamers must use these wisely either in their Ultimate Team or while completing certain SBCs.

