EA FC 25 Bastian Schweinsteiger FC Pro Live Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Bastian Schweinsteiger FC Pro Live Icon SBC will soon arrive in Ultimate Team, according to X/DonkTrading. The winner of the recent FC Pro event was asked to choose an upcoming SBC from a selection of Icons, and Anders Vejrgang apparently chose the German midfielder to receive a special item.

This will be similar to last year, whenDidier Drogba received a boosted version after an FC Pro Event. However, that was much later in the game cycle, so the rumored EA FC 25 Bastian Schweinsteiger FC Pro Live Icon SBC could be even more overpowered as it is arriving much earlier.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided reliable and accurate information in the past.

The EA FC 25 Bastian Schweinsteiger FC Pro Live Icon SBC has been leaked on social media

Bastian Schweinsteiger has a base overall rating of 88 in EA FC 25 but is often overlooked as there are better midfield options available for the current meta. However, the EA FC 25 Bastian Schweinsteiger FC Pro Live Icon SBC could give him the boost he needs to be an elite-tier option.

The former Bayern Munich and Manchester United star already possesses a Centurions Icon version in Ultimate Team, which had some impressive stats, but has now fallen behind the power curve. With players now having two or more Playstyle+ traits, this leaked SBC could make him relevant once again.

What could the EA FC 25 Bastian Schweinsteiger FC Pro Live Icon SBC look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the item are not known, DonkTrading predicts that the Bastian Schweinsteiger FC Pro Live Icon SBC will be 92-rated with the following impressive key attributes:

Pace: 82

Shooting: 88

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 87

Physicality: 90

Schweinsteiger is also rumored to possess the Power Shot+ and Pinged Pass+ Playstyles, which are ideal traits for a box-to-box midfielder under the FC IQ system.

With fast and accurate passing being extremely effective after the Gameplay Refresh Update, the Pinged Pass+ Playstyle will make him really useful. Meanwhile, the Power Shot+ PlayStyle will allow him to score from long range.

How much could the EA FC 25 Bastian Schweinsteiger FC Pro Live Icon SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the price of such an SBC, as the overall rating and stats of the item are purely speculative. Bastian Schweinsteiger's 89-rated Centurions item costs around 150,000 coins in the transfer market, so if the predicted stats prove to be accurate, this SBC could cost around 600,000 coins.

