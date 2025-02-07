EA FC 25 Andrea Pirlo Future Stars Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions 

Following the introduction of a new promo, EA Sports has once again surprised us with Andrea Pirlo Future Stars Icon SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. This limited-time squad-building challenge allows gamers to access a 91-rated Italian midfield maestro with exceptional attributes across the board.

Pirlo is one of the longest-serving footballers in Serie A, who has played with several top-tier clubs like AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus before retiring from football in 2017 while at New York City FC. His new Future Stars Icon card clearly mirrors his real-life flair on the virtual pitch. Since his base Icon card is already a fan-favorite, gamers won't have to think twice before completing the latest SBC.

This article will highlight all the tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete the EA FC 25 Andrea Pirlo Future Stars Icon SBC in Ultimate Team.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

All tasks and cheapest solutions for the EA FC 25 Andrea Pirlo Future Stars Icon SBC

Andrea Pirlo Future Stars Icon SBC tasks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Like the George Best Future Stars Icon SBC, gamers must accomplish a certain set of tasks (nine in this case) to get their hands on the EA FC 25 Andrea Pirlo Future Stars Icon SBC in Ultimate Team. Readers should note that the prices of the fodder cards mentioned below, especially those of the Team of the Week (TOTW) cards, are subject to change. As a result, the overall cost of completing the SBC might deviate slightly.

Regardless of the pricing, here's a list of all the tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete the Andrea Pirlo Future Stars Icon SBC:

Task 1: Born Legend

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your starting 11

Solution 1

Cristian Paz: 63

Saleh Al Abbas: 62

Samson Tovide: 61

Oscar Hedvall: 63

Robbie Gotts: 61

Ross Graham: 61

Lucas Chavez: 63

Ibrahim Mahnashi: 63

Petter Dahl: 63

Leonardo Loria: 63

Armando Dobra: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your starting 11

Solution 2

David Atanga: 65

Magnus Warming: 65

Samuel Obeng: 68

Joseph Champness: 65

Jose Marsa: 66

Doron Leidner: 66

Aliou Balde: 68

William Boving: 68

Edward Chilufya: 66

Alessandro Fontanarosa: 67

Alexandru Pantea: 67

Task 3: On a Loan

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 82

Solution 3

Bethany England: 82

Alisha Lehmann: 81

Sophie Schmidt: 82

Edin Dzeko: 82

Naomi Girma: 81

Chris Smalling: 82

Oliver Baumann: 82

Stanislav Lobotka: 82

Luke Shaw: 82

Valentina Giacinti: 82

Marco Carnesecchi: 82

Task 4: Il Maestro

Juventus Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84

Solution 4

Jordan Pickford

Aleix Garcia

Keira Walsh

Erin Cuthbert: 83

Mathilde Bourdieu: 83

Vanessa Gilles: 83

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Artem Dovbyk: 84

Matthis Abline TOTW: 85

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Task 5: Squadra Azzurra

Italy Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85

Solution 5

Steph Catley: 83

Granit Xhaka: 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Alvaro Morata: 83

Maghnes Akilouche TOTW: 86

Alejandro Grimaldo: 86

Stefan De Vrij: 83

Ivan Provedel: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Gabriel: 86

Marcus Thuram: 83

Task 6: League Legend

Serie A Enilive Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 86

Solution 6

Ewa Pajor: 87

Sadio Mane: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Declan Rice: 87

Alejandro Grimaldo: 86

Victor Osimhen: 87

Francesco Acerbi: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Aleix Garcia: 84

Emiliano Martinez: 87

Task 7: Top-notch

Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 86

Solution 7

Francesco Acerbi: 84

Mallory Swanson: 87

Aleix Garcia: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Waldemar Anton TOTW: 87

Bukayo Saka: 87

Sadio Mane: 84

Declan Rice: 87

Daniel Carvajal: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Artem Dovbyk: 84

Task 8: 87-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 87

Solution 8

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Giulia Gwinn: 83

Irene Paredes: 88

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 83

Guro Reiten: 88

Mallory Swanson: 87

Beth Mead: 88

Aleix Garcia: 84

Bernando Silva: 88

Giorgio Scalvini Future Stars: 88

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Task 9: 88-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 88

Solution 9

Irene Paredes: 88

Daniel Carvajal: 86

Mallory Swanson: 87

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernando Silva: 88

Lionel Messi: 88

Giorgio Scalvini Future Stars: 88

Bukayo Saka: 87

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Victor Osimhen: 87

Guro Reiten: 88

The overall cost to complete the Andrea Pirlo Future Stars Icon SBC is around 504,800 EA FC Coins. It's a steal deal for an Icon player with such elite-tier attributes across the board.

Read more: Van Persie Future Stars Icon SBC

EA FC 25 Andrea Piro Future Stars Icon SBC: Review

Andrea Pirlo Future Stars Icon SBC attributes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

As mentioned earlier, the Andrea Pirlo Future Stars Icon SBC card possesses all elite-tier attributes, making it one of the most sought-after items in the current EA FC 25 meta. The midfield maestro features Dead Ball+ and Long Ball Pass+ PlayStyle traits.

On top of that, Pirlo possesses other basic PlayStyles such as Incisive Pass, First Touch, Quick Step, and more, making him an ideal choice to control the midfield area on the virtual pitch. While Dead Ball+ allows him to perform dead-accurate shots during set pieces, the Long Ball Pass+ PlayStyle lets him provide precise aerial passes.

Even though Pirlo can outperform the opponent's players as a CM, his 86 Physicality and 94 Passing can surely make him a good deep-lying playmaker to exploit his long ball passes. To sum it up, the Andrea Pirlo Future Stars Icon SBC is certainly worth completing.

For more Future Stars SBC content, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback