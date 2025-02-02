EA FC 25 Robin Van Persie Future Stars Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solution 

EA Sports has finally introduced the much-awaited EA FC 25 Robin Van Persie Future Stars Icon SBC in Ultimate Team servers. Upon completing this exclusive SBC, gamers can get their hands on the legendary Dutch striker and Arsenal legend Robin Van Persie's 90-rated (overall) card with a few exceptional attributes.

The Flying Dutchman was unstoppable in front of goal, and despite retiring from the national team in 2017, he remains the Netherlands's top scorer in all international competitions. This Future Stars icon can be considered a true reflection of his real-life flair and will likely be an investment gamers won't regret.

This article will explore all the tasks and the cheapest solutions for gamers to unlock Robin Van Persie Future Stars Icon SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

All tasks and cheapest solutions for the EA FC 25 Robin Van Persie Future Stars Icon SBC

Robin Van Persie Future Stars Icon SBC tasks (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the George Best FS Icon SBC, gamers must complete a certain set of tasks (nine in this case) to access the EA FC 25 Robin Van Persie Future Stars Icon SBC.

The tasks are quite straightforward and need some fodder cards to complete them from scratch. However, the Team of the Week (TOTW) cards' requirements might affect the overall price. Regardless, here are the stipulations and their cheapest solutions:

Task 1: Born Legend

Rare Players: Minimum 11 in your starting 11

Player Quality: Minimum Bronze in your starting 11

Solution 1

Christoffer Aasbak: 61

Vishal Kaith: 60

James Morris: 63

Marwan Al Haidari: 61

Laurin Ulrich: 63

Lucas Varaldo: 63

Kuryu Matsuki: 62

Kellan Gordon: 62

Taha Ayari: 60

Erijaduo De: 61

Antoni Sarcevic: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

Rare Players: Minimum 11 in your starting 11

Player Quality: Minimum Silver in your starting 11

Solution 2

Sebastian Musiolik: 65

Jay Williams: 65

Hyeok Kyu Kwon: 66

Aleksandar Jovanovic: 65

Young Wook Cho: 66

Kim Bo Sub: 67

Joyskim Dawa: 68

Sebastian S. Sebulonsen: 66

Nicolai Poulsen: 68

Daniel Pereira: 66

Haitam Aleesami: 68

Task 3: On a Loan

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 83

Solution 3

Melchie Dumornay: 83

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Gavi: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Sveindis Jonsdottir: 82

Domenico Berardi: 83

Marcus Thuram: 83

Lorenzo Pellegrini: 83

Edmond Tapsoba: 83

Ramona Bachmann: 82

Christian Pulisic: 83

Task 4: The Vantastic Gunner

Arsenal Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84

Solution 4

Ellie Carpenter: 83

Dani Parejo: 83

Leah Galton: 83

Aymeric Laporte: 83

Ollie Watkins: 85

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Giorgi Mamardashvili: 85

Caitlin Foord: 85

Ramona Bachmann: 82

Dorde Petrovic TOTW: 84

Mateo Kovacic: 83

Task 5: The Flying Dutchman

Netherlands Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85

Solution 5

Joshua Kimmich: 86

Yannick Carrasco: 83

Gabriel: 86

Erin Cuthbert: 83

Daniel Carvajal: 86

Laura Friegang: 83

Nico Schlitterbeck: 85

Martens Van Leer: 83

Edmond Tabsoba: 83

Romelu Lukaku TOTW: 86

Ellie Carpenter: 83

Task 6: League Legend

Premier League Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85

Solution 6

Cristian Romero: 84

Bruno Fernandes: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Benjamin White: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Bukayo Saka: 87

Ruben Neves: 84

Jamal Musiala: 87

Artem Dovbyk: 84

Guus Til TOTW: 86

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Task 7: 87-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 87

Solution 7

Gregor Kobel: 88

Ruben Dias: 88

Lucy Bronze: 85

Christiane Endler: 88

Ashley Lawrence: 85

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Emiliano Martinez: 87

Rachel Daly: 85

James Maddison: 85

Vitinha: 85

Diogo Jota: 85

Task 8: 88-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 88

Solution 8

Martin Odegaard: 89

Emiliano Martinez: 87

Antoine Griezmann: 88

Ruben Dias: 88

Gabriel: 86

Patri Guijarro: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Alexandra Popp: 87

Giorgio Scalvini Future Stars: 88

Victor Osimhen: 87

Phil Foden: 88

Task 9: 89-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 89

Solution 9

Martin Odegaard: 89

Jude Bellingham: 90

Antoine Griezmann: 88

Ruben Dias: 88

Giulia Gwinn TOTY HM: 89

Patri Guijarro: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Giorgio Scalvini Future Stars: 88

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Phil Foden: 88

The overall cost to complete the Robin Van Persie Future Stars Icon SBC is around 639,500 EA FC Coins. It's a fair price for an Icon SBC with elite-tier attributes like that.

EA FC 25 Robin Van Persie Future Stars Icon SBC: Review

Robin Van Persie Future Stars Icon SBC card stats (Image via EA Sports)

Van Persie's base icon is already one of the fan-favorite items in Ultimate Team. As per norms, the Flying Dutchman has received a slightly upgraded item in this exclusive SBC card. The Robin Van Persie Future Stars Icon SBC possesses Finesse Shot+ and First Touch+ playstyle traits, making it one of the effective strikers that is fit for almost any Ultimate Team squad.

Read more: Hugo Ekitike Future Stars SBC

Apart from that, EA has provided him three Player roles++ in the ST position, making him one of the most versatile players even as a striker in standard 4-5-1, 4-2-2, or 4-2-3-1 formations. Moreover, a 5-star weak foot can help gamers exploit the card's 93 Shooting attribute on the virtual pitch.

For more Future Stars players and Icon-related SBCs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

