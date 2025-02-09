EA FC 25 Fernando Torres Future Stars Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

EA Sports is expected to introduce the EA FC 25 Fernando Torres Future Stars Icon SBC in Ultimate Team. The Spanish forward has already been one of the fan-favorites, thanks to his base Icon card. The rumored card will surely mirror his prime form providing him with the best possible stats across the board. With the likes of Samuel Eto'o and Frank Lampard already being part of the promo, the addition of Torres will surely hype the EA FC community.

Let us discuss the details that have been leaked regarding the EA FC 25 Fernando Torres Future Stars Icon SBC in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from X/@DonkTrading. Readers are advised to take this information herein with a grain of salt.

The EA FC 25 Fernando Torres Future Stars Icon SBC has been leaked on social media

Fernando Torres cuts an impressive figure in the footballing world. EA Sports introduced the Atletico Madrid legend's first-ever Icon card during EA FC 24. He has played for several big-shot EPL clubs, such as Chelsea and Liverpool. Moreover, he was one of the key players during Spain's Euro 2012 winning campaign, scoring three goals, and was one of the top goal scorers in that tournament.

Judging from his achievements, his inclusion in the Future Stars promo is quite justified.

As of now, Torress has only his 87-rated base Icon card in the EA FC 25 transfer market. However, if the rumor from DonkTrading holds, the Spanish striker will receive a decently upgraded Future Stars promo card in the near future.

What could the EA FC 25 Fernando Torres Future Stars Icon SBC item look like?

Even though the Team 2 of Future Stars promo is currently live, EA Sports hasn't announced anything related to EA FC 25 Fernando Torres Future Stars Icon SBC. However, based on DonkTrading's post, the Spanish legendary striker will receive a 90-rated ST card with the following attributes across the board:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 90

Passing: 79

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 46

Physicality: 78

On top of that, he's expected to receive Finesse Shot+ and Rapid+ playstyles, which are quite overpowered considering the current EA FC 25 meta. Even though there are better striker options available in the market, a 5-star weak foot can surely make him a decent option in the meta.

How much could the Fernando Torres Future Stars Icon SBC cost?

Currently, the Fernando Torres' base Icon card costs around 242,000 EA FC Coins. Considering the predicted attributes, the Fernando Torres Future Stars Icon SBC might cost around 700,000 to 1,500,000 EA FC Coins. However, since the attributes aren't official, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

For more leaks on SBC regardless of the promo, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

