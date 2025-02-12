EA FC 25 leak: Marek Hamsik is expected to join the Grassroot Greats Hero in Ultimate Team

EA Sports is expected to drop Marek Hamsik as a part of the Grassroot Greats Hero roster in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. Having played various positions such as CAM, CM, CDM, LW, RW, and LM, the Slovakian player is one of the most flexible forwards on the real pitch.

However, Hamsik's Hero CAM card possesses CM as the only secondary position. The 38-year-old footballer is one of the longest-serving midfielders in Serie A with a little over 400 appearances with Napoli.

This article will explore all the details that have been leaked about the Marek Hamsik Grassroot Greats Hero item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from X/@FUT24News. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Marek Hamsik could headline the EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats Hero roster in Ultimate Team

Marek Hamsik is a creative midfielder who has spent a long tenure with Napoli, helping them achieve two Coppa Italia and a Supercoppa Italiana title. Considering his leadership and experience on the pitch, he appears to be a perfect candidate to be included in the Grassroot Greats promo.

Expand Tweet

Currently, Hamsik has one base Hero (87-rated) and a prime Hero iteration (89-rated) to his name. If the rumored promo card mirrors his flair from his prime days, he's expected to receive a much-upgraded version from his already existing Hero cards.

Read more: Jamie Vardy Grassroot Greats promo leak

What could the EA FC 25 Marek Hamsik Grassroot Greats Hero item look like?

EA Sports has yet to release detailed information related to the Grassroot Greats' player cards and their attributes. However, FUT24News has predicted that Hamsik will receive a 92-rated (overall) CAM card with the following attributes:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 93

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 82

Physicality: 90

On top of that, the Slovakian forward might possess Power Shot+ and Pinged Pass+ traits, making him an effective midfielder with a desirable playstyle. While gamers can exploit the predicted 93 shooting with the help of Power Shot+, the Pinged Pass+ trait will allow Hamsik to utilize his 92-passing attribute. Apart from CAM, he can be used as a great box-to-box midfielder too.

For more Grassroot Greats-related promo, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback