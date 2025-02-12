EA FC 25 leaks: Jamie Vardy is rumored to join as a part of the Grassroot Greats promo

English striker Jamie Vardy is expected to receive his second promo card in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, according to a post from FutSheriff. The 38-year-old striker is one of the longest-serving players for Leicester City. Unlike most current-gen footballers, he started playing professional league football at the age of 25 and still grew to be a prolific striker, loved by most football fans. The rumored card is likely to possess the attributes from his prime days.

This article will explore all the necessary leaked details we have on Jamie Vardy Grassroot Greats promo card in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from X/@FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

EA FC 25 Jamie Vardy Grassroot Greats item has been leaked on social media

Jamie Vardy is one of the most experienced strikers in the Premier League with 329 appearances. He bagged 143 goals and provided 48 assists so far. However, the journey of being a Leicester legend wasn't smooth for the captain.

As discussed, Vardy signed for Leicester in 2012 as a non-league transfer. Soon enough, he helped his club be promoted to the PL (Premier League) by winning the Championship trophy two years later. Later in 2015/16, he played a massive role by scoring 24 goals in the domestic league, eventually leading the Foxes to win their first PL trophy. Considering his achievements, he found his righteous spot in the Grassroot Greats promo.

Currently, Jamie Vardy possesses an 83-rated TOTW (Team of the Week) card apart from his common gold card. Both cards aren't that desirable due to their poor attributes.

However, if the rumor from FutSheriff turns out true, the English striker will receive a heavily upgraded card with a few elite-tier attributes. The rumored item will be suitable for being a top-tier striker on the virtual pitch.

What could Jamie Vardy Grassroot Greats item look like in Ultimate Team?

EA Sports has posted a sneak peek about the Grassroots Greats promo through their X post. However, they are yet to release any detailed information regarding the player cards and their attributes. On the other hand, FutSheriff has predicted that the English striker will receive an 88-rated (overall) ST card. Here are his predicted attributes across the board:

Pace: 88

Shooting: 90

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 65

Physicality: 83

Moreover, Vardy is expected to receive Rapid+ and Trivela+ playstyle traits, which might establish him as one of the most effective strikers on the pitch. This will certainly provide a massive boost for Leicester City #9.

However, Vardy's rumored Grassroot Great item's 87 dribbling and 83 passing might certainly be a major turn-off for gamers considering there are better striker options in the current EA FC 25 transfer market.

To be precise, based on the rumored attributes from FutSheriff, Vardy's Grassroots card has the potential to be a great backup striker in a team full of Premier League players.

