EA FC 25 leaks: Alexis Mac Allister is rumored to arrive as a Grassroot Greats player

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is rumored to be part of the upcoming EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats promo, based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff. This is one of the most reliable and popular sources on social media for Ultimate Team leaks, so it is reasonable to believe that the Argentine superstar will receive an incredible version soon.

Alexis Mac Allister has been exceptional for Liverpool this season, helping them to the top of the league table while also dominating the UEFA Champions League. He is regarded as one of the most versatile and technically capable midfielders in the sport today, and his rumored EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats version could do justice to his skills on the virtual pitch as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

Alexis Mac Allister could be one of the headlining players of the EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats promo

Despite being extremely popular in real life, Alexis Mac Allister does not possess many special versions in Ultimate Team. He was part of the Mode Mastery event and was available in packs as a 90-rated Champions token, but this EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats version could be his first upgraded item to be available via the transfer market as well.

If leaks are to be believed, the Grassroot Greats promo will include both current-gen superstars and legends of the sport like Icons and Heroes. This will make the event even more exciting due to the number of overpowered players being up for grabs.

What will the EA FC 25 Alexis Mac Allister Grassroot Greats item look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the rumored item are not known, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests he will be 92-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 88

Shooting: 90

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 85

Physicality: 86

He is also rumored to possess the Pinged Pass+ and Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles, which are two of the most desirable passing traits in the game. This will enhance his playmaking abilities even further and make him an exceptional box-to-box midfielder on the virtual pitch under the FC IQ system.

Overall, Alexis Mac Allister is definitely one of the most exciting inclusions in the leaked EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats promo, especially for gamers using Premier League squads in Ultimate Team.

