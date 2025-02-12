EA FC 25 leaks: Bruno Fernandes is expected to join as Grassroot Greats item

Based on a recent X post from FutSheriff, Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes is rumored to join the Grassroot Greats roster in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. The Manchester United maestro plays a key role for the Red Devils under Ruben Amorim. He has scored 59 goals and provided 46 assists so far in his 182 Premier League appearances, making him an effective player on the pitch. The rumored card is expected to mirror his real-life skills.

This article will explore every detail leaked so far regarding the Bruno Fernandes Grassroot Greats card in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from X/@FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Bruno Fernandes Grassroot Greats item has been leaked on social media

Bruno Fernandes received his first-ever 76-rated EA FC player card in FIFA 15 (currently known as EA FC). Later, his player cards got upgraded over some time and he currently possesses an 87-rated rare gold card along with an 88-rated Centurions variant.

Regardless of Fernandes' high ratings in EA FC 25, his card isn't that effective in the current meta. If the rumor from FutSheriff turns out to be accurate, the Portuguese maestro will receive a 90-rated card, which might be overpowered in a PL-heavy Ultimate Team.

What could EA FC 25 Bruno Fernandes Grassroot Greats item look like in Ultimate Team?

Although EA Sports has hinted at the player base with a glimpse of Grassroot Greats promo, the exact attributes for some cards are still unknown. According to FutSheriff's post, Bruno will receive a 90-rated CAM card with the following attributes:

Pace: 82

Shooting: 90

Passing: 91

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 70

Physicality: 82

On top of that, Manchester United's #8 is expected to receive Incisive Pass+ and a Finesse Shot+ playstyles, making him one of the most effective CAM players in the current EA FC 25 meta. He's rumored to have upgraded ratings compared to his Centurions card's attributes. Moreover, he can be a great shadow striker in a team full of Premier League players.

