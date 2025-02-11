EA FC 25 leaks: Paulo Dybala is rumored to be part of the Grassroot Greats promo

The Grassroot Greats promo has been confirmed to arrive soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, and AS Roma superstar Paulo Dybala is rumored to be part of the event. Based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff, which is one of the most reliable sources for Ultimate Team leaks on social media, the Argentine playmaker will receive his latest special item soon.

Paulo Dybala is a Serie A legend, having won the competition numerous times during his stint at Juventus. He has continued to shine in the league since his move to AS Roma, earning various performance-based special versions in Ultimate Team. He already has multiple boosted items in EA FC 25 and is now rumored to be part of the Grassroot Greats promo as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

Paulo Dybala could be one of the headlining players in the EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats promo

The talismanic Serie A attacker already possesses a Player of the Month SBC version and a UEFA Europa League RTTK item, which were both outstanding during the time they were added to the game. However, the rumored EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats version has the potential to be much more overpowered as he will possess the stats and attributes required to keep up with the current meta.

There have been several leaks on social media hinting at the players who will be part of the promo, including Icons like Ribery and Heroes like Jaap Stam. With the promo featuring legends of the sport alongside current-gen superstars, there is a lot of hype for this event.

How could the EA FC 25 Paulo Dybala Grassroot Greats item look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the item are not known, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests he will be 93-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 88

Shooting: 91

Passing: 91

Dribbling: 95

Defending: 50

Physicality: 75

He is also rumored to possess the Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle along with his usual First Touch+ Playstyle, which will enhance his performances even further on the virtual pitch. He already has five-star skill moves, and gamers will be hoping that he receives a boost to his weak foot abilities as well.

Paulo Dybala's current versions can play as both a striker and a CAM, which makes him a versatile option under the FC IQ system. If the EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats promo provides him with even more positions, it will boost his viability even further.

