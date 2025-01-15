EA FC 25 Paulo Dybala POTM SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

The EA FC 25 Paulo Dybala POTM SBC is now live in Ultimate Team, with the Argentine attacker winning the Serie A Player of the Month award for his performances in December. The playmaking maestro has been in sublime for in the world of Italian club football, leading AS Roma to victory on several occasions and earning his latest special version.

He already possesses two previous boosted items in Ultimate Team. While the EA FC 25 Paulo Dybala POTM SBC is not as impressive as his 91-rated Road to the Knockouts item, it is an improvement on his 88-rated Team of the Week card. The SBC is also affordable and easy to complete, making it extremely appealing for gamers using a budget Serie A squad.

All tasks of the EA FC 25 Paulo Dybala POTM SBC

Unlike recently released expensive SBCs like Patrick Vieira and Jaap Stam, the EA FC 25 Paulo Dybala POTM SBC only needs two squads to be completed. This will make the item extremely affordable despite the overpowered stats it offers, which will boost its popularity even more.

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the stipulations mentioned in the requirements of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Serie A

Serie A players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 2: Top Form

Team of the week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

The SBC only requires one Team of the Week player to be unlocked. While these items are somewhat expensive in the current state of the transfer market, the overall cost is still reasonable.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Paulo Dybala POTM SBC

The card has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the cheapest fodder players you can buy from the transfer market to complete the EA FC 25 Paulo Dybala POTM SBC from scratch in the most optimal way possible:

Task 1: Serie A

Declan Rice: 87

Luka Modric: 86

Vitinha: 85

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Federico Dimarco: 84

Kingsley Coman: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Dani Olmo: 84

Benjamin Pavard: 84

Eduardo Camavinga: 83

Task 2: Top Form

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Laura Freigang: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 100,000 coins. While this is a very reasonable price for a top-tier playmaker with five-star skills and amazing dribbling abilities, it will be smart to wait for the Team of the Year promo and see what other SBCs are released.

