EA FC 25 TOTW 28 predictions, featuring Olise, Kimmich and others

The EA FC 25 TOTW 28 roster will be released soon in Ultimate Team, and the squad could feature the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Michael Olise. With the international break bringing a halt to club competitions, these players all had impressive showcases for their national sides and could earn boosted versions on the virtual pitch.

The Bayern Munich duo of Kimmich and Olise both led their national teams to victory in competitive fixtures, which should earn them a spot in the EA FC 25 TOTW 28 squad.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on individual match ratings.

Kimmich and Olise could headline the EA FC 25 TOTW 28 squad

Joshua Kimmich and Michael Olise already have special versions in Ultimate Team. While the German midfielder was part of the Ultimate Succession event, the French winger was part of the recent Grassroot Greats promo. Their inclusion in the EA FC 25 TOTW 28 lineup could give them yet another special version.

Germany had a closely contested 2-1 victory over Italy recently, with Joshua Kimmich being the star of the show. Despite playing as a right-back, his playmaking abilities were on full display as he provided two assists. This should earn him a Team of the Week inclusion. While it will not be as highly rated as his Flashback item, it will still be a usable option for gamers on a lower budget.

Kimmich (Image via EA Sports)

France were down 2-0 against Croatia after their first leg in the Nations League, but a goal and an assist from Michael Olise brought them level in the tie. They proceeded to win the tie on penalties, and the Bayern Munich winger was their best performer. This showcase of individual brilliance should earn him a spot on the EA FC 25 TOTW 28 roster.

Olise (Image via EA Sports)

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak had a match-winning performance against Slovakia, as he made six saves and kept a clean sheet to help Slovenia secure a 1-0 win. He is one of the highest-rated shot-stoppers in the game, and a TOTW version could enhance his abilities even further under the FC IQ system.

Oblak (Image via EA Sports)

English youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly recently earned his first call-up to the senior national side, and he commemorated this occasion by scoring a goal and keeping a clean sheet against Albania on his debut. He already has an amazing TOTW version in Ultimate Team, and his inclusion in EA FC 25 TOTW 28 could boost his stats even further.

Lewis-Skelly (Image via EA Sports)

Portugal defeated Denmark in a 5-2 thriller, securing the victory in extra time after being 1-0 down after the first leg. Francisco Trincao scored two late goals to ensure that his national side made it to the next stage of the Nations League, which is deserving of an inclusion in the Team of the Week.

Trincao (Image via EA Sports)

Overall, there are plenty of exciting candidates in the running to be included in this Team of the Week.

