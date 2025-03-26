F1 25: Release date, how to pre-order, and more

Electronic Arts is set to release the new edition of its annual Formula 1 title, EA Sports F1 25. The upcoming game will offer an immersive racing experience due to new mechanics, cars, and driver faces. Whether you are an avid F1 fan or someone who recently took a liking to the motorsport, this game has something for everyone.

Dive in to find out more about this upcoming racing simulation, including release date, prices, various editions available, and new features.

When will F1 25 be released?

F1 25 is officially set to hit the shelves on May 30, 2025. It will be available across multiple platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Fans who don't wish to wait for the release date can start three days ahead. However, the early access will only be available to those pre-ordering the Iconic Edition.

What are the different versions available?

The official F1 game for 2025 will be available in two editions: Standard and Iconic. The former, costing $59.99, would include the base copy of the game with Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz, and Oliver Bearman on the cover.

The Iconic Edition is a digital exclusive priced at $79.99, offering a premium experience to fans with additional rewards besides the base copy of the game. The add-ons will be available post-launch and will include characters based on Apple Originals' upcoming F1 movie with Brad Pitt and additional story elements.

The Iconic edition features the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in his new Ferrari suit. It also grants players early-access three days before the official release as well as the chance to try the 2025 season liveries in the F1 24 Time Trial mode.

How to pre-order F1 25

F1 25 is now available for pre-order. Console players can head over to the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, while PC users can get it on the EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

Pre-ordering the game will get fans extra benefits. The Standard edition will include an F1 75 Celebration Pack, an F1 World Starter Pack, and 5,000 PitCoins. The Iconic edition would also include these pre-order benefits, but those in the US will also get a one-month F1 TV PRO subscription.

EA Sports also offers a 15% pre-order loyalty discount for their long-term fans, who also own the previous installments, like F1 23 and F1 24, on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC. This discount is exclusive to Iconic edition buyers.

What are the features in F1 25?

F1 25 will see the return of the story mode, continuing the Braking Point saga. In this upcoming installment, Konnersport is now competing for the championship title. However, a dramatic event has shaken the fictional F1 team's paddock, resulting in a high-stakes but emotional storyline.

Besides the intriguing plot, the story mode will feature multiple difficulty settings to please both veteran and new F1 fans.

Braking Point returns in F1 25. (Image via EA Sports)

The upcoming F1 title will also feature a completely overhauled My Team mode. It adds a layer of strategy to let players feel the pressure and joy of running an F1 team. After all, they will have more responsibilities as the team owner before they get behind the wheel and lead to championship glory.

This game continues to push the boundaries of realism with its EGO engine. Codemasters utilized LIDAR technology to recreate the F1 circuits in the game. Fans will feel the same as an F1 driver when racing on those tracks but in a virtual setting. EA Sports will reveal more about the gameplay in an F1 25 Deep Dive session.

The upcoming F1 25 will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Formula 1, featuring the latest driver lineup. Fans would see Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari red, along with several new faces like Kimi Antonelli, Isack Hadjar, and Jack Doohan.

Players get the chance to create history. They can play as fresh faces trying to establish themselves, a legend trying to win his eighth title with a new team, veterans trying to get the championship glory, or a champion defending his title with F1 25's new single-player and collaborative multiplayer options.

