Best F1 25 Zandvoort Setup for the Netherlands GP

The F1 25 Netherlands GP at Zandvoort is an action-packed race of the season, providing fans with an intense cocktail of banked curves and technical sections. This high-speed track is located in Zandvoort, with its Tarzanbocht turn, banking at turn 3, and the famous Arie Luyendykbocht, making it a formidable adversary. Naturally, players are looking for the best setup to conquer the arena,
Here's the best setting for your next race at the Netherlands GP.
Best recommended F1 25 setup for the Netherlands GP
Due to this unique blend of challenges and narrow seaside layout, players need a well-balanced car setup. Most teams usually opt for a balanced setting where priority lies in higher downforce and focus on managing tire degradation, owing to the hot braking zones as well as the high-speed sweeps and track undulations.
The Netherlands GP in F1 25 is recreated in-game based on the detailed LIDAR-powered construction, making it the most accurate representation in years. Naturally, the car will demand a finely-tuned setup with a strong tire management strategy and high downforce, especially at turns 9 and 10.
From the beginning with Tarzanbocht at turn 1 to the narrow straights and the finish line, this legendary track constantly demands precision and control. So it is no surprise that your car will need a balance of grip, stability, and tire retention. An optimised car ensures you can extract the maximum performance from it and reach the chequered flag with a seamless pole position.
Here’s the optimized car setup for the Netherlands GP:
Aerodynamics
- Front Wing Aero: 50
- Rear Wing Aero: 50
Transmission
- Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 100%
- Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 20%
Suspension Geometry
- Front Camber: -3.5
- Rear Camber: -2
- Front Toe-Out: 0
- Rear Toe-In: 0.1
Suspension
- Front Suspension: 41
- Rear Suspension: 1
- Front Anti-Roll Bar: 8
- Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 21
- Front Ride Height: 24
- Rear Ride Height: 48
Brakes
- Brake Pressure: 100%
- Front Brake Bias: 53%
Tyres
- Front Right Tyre Pressure: 24.1 psi
- Front Left Tyre Pressure: 24.1 psi
- Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 20.9 psi
- Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 20.9 psi
This setup provides the right balance between tire management and cornering grip, which is crucial for Zandvoort’s demanding turns like Hugenholtzbocht (turn 3). High downforce and optimal tyre pressures ensure stability and balance on every exit. The suspension and strategic geometry choices ensure responsiveness without sacrificing rear-end control over curbs and sharp turns like 3 and 14.
