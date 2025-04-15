F1 25 Driver Icons are no longer limited to your MyTeam

F1 25 is one of the most anticipated games among motorsport fans, as they get to experience the Formula 1 and compete against their favorite drivers. However, this experience would get even better with Icons joining the grid not only as teammates but as rivals.

Ad

The game's developers, Codemasters, are introducing more control and flexibility over Driver Icons. They are no longer there to add a touch of nostalgia, but to offer some tough competition on the virtual grid of F1 25.

AI Teams Can Now Sign Driver Icons in F1 25

In the previous installments, the Driver Icons were restricted to MyTeam. So, players could only have them as their teammates when playing as the now-retired "Owner Driver". All of this changes with the new F1 25, where the AI-controlled teams are also allowed to sign Driver Icons to their rosters. So, they can now be on-grid competitors driving for established F1 teams like Ferrari, Red Bull, or Williams.

Ad

Trending

Driver Icons available in the Market (Image via EA Sports)

This also enables players to create many what-if situations, like Ayrton Senna racing for McLaren again or reviving the Schumacher-Verstappen partnership with Michael and Max. If this is not enough, fans can also witness the iconic what-if situation of Lewis Hamilton versus Schumacher for their record-breaking eighth world championship. Undoubtedly, this update breathes new life into career and MyTeam modes, enhancing the element of replayability and unpredictability.

Ad

Codemasters has also introduced an option to enable individual Driver Icons, allowing players to tailor their experience. So, it's up to them whether they want all Icons to be available to the grid or select their favorites. They can now have an alternate F1 universe where the current drivers and legends like Senna and Schumacher drive alongside, or limit the nostaliga to your team like in the previous F1 games.

Enable AI teams to recruit Driver Icons (Image via EA Sports)

The days of Driver Icons being a side feature exclusive to your created F1 team are over. They are now fully integrated into the F1 25's world, capable of signing for any F1 team and competing against you and other AI-controlled drivers on the grid.

Ad

Read more F1 25-related articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.



Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.



Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.



Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.