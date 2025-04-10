F1 25 welcomes 11th team: Braking Point or Brad Pitt’s movie team

F1 25 is around the corner, and this year's edition is set to bring in an array of new features, ranging from a new My Team system to fan ratings, and more. Apart from these, it will also contain an 11th team, offering players a choice between Braking Point or APXGP, Brad Pitt’s movie team.

Here's everything you need to know about the 11th team in F1 25.

F1 25 welcomes 11th team featuring two major contenders

F1 25 is scheduled to release on May 30, 2025, and this year's edition is set to introduce an array of new features, items, and even stories. Among other things, players will have the option to add an 11th team, expanding the roster of current drivers. This is a first for the franchise, allowing players more choices and ways to play.

As part of the 11th team, they will have the choice between Braking Point's Konnersport and APXGP, the team from the upcoming F1 movie starring Brad Pitt. Apart from being a great promotional avenue for the upcoming film, this allows players to immerse themselves in F1's extended franchises and offers a rather engaging experience.

These two teams will function like any other, allowing players to contend for the winning spot by choosing them. Players can choose to take ownership of either using My Team and pursue the Constructor's title, similar to running their own custom team.

However, it is worth mentioning that the APXGP team will be exclusive to the Icon edition of the game. Players with the regular edition will have access to Konnersport only. With the game just around the corner, players are excited to get their hands on the iconic drivers as well as this bonus 11th team to compete for the coveted trophies and accolades.

