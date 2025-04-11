F1 25 Team HQ: Updated Facilities, workforce size, and leadership team debut

EA Sports and Codemasters are set to deliver the most immersive and detailed Formula 1 experience with their upcoming F1 25. The game features numerous entertaining modes, but MyTeam has been a standout feature in recent F1 titles. It is an in-game career mode where you can create and manage your own Formula 1 team.

In the upcoming F1 25, the developers are revamping the MyTeam. One of the core elements receiving major upgrades is the Team HQ, bringing more realism, management, and personalization to the mode.

F1 25 introduces a brand new Team HQ for MyTeam

F1 25's Team HQ is more than just a visual hub; it’s an evolving space that changes and grows in response to your decisions in MyTeam. You would see everything you do as a team principal here, from branding to the size of your workforce and even the activity within the HQ itself.

F1 25 features "Updated Facilities" structures for a more granular and detailed improvement system. It offers finer control over investments in your team's various departments, allowing you to plan more strategically for long-term development. Moreover, the Team HQ's workforce has been divided into three divisions: Engineering, Personnel, and Corporate.

Managing the workforce in Team HQ (Image via EA Sports)

Managing the Workforce is a crucial part of MyTeam in this installment. You must carefully balance the size and efficiency of the workforce without breaching the Cost Cap. After all, a larger team would help with faster upgrades and better performance but also increase operational costs. So, finding the correct balance between all sections of the workforce is essential for long-term success.

F1 25 will also introduce a new addition to the Team HQ, the Facility Heads, a leadership team to help run your F1 team smoothly with directions, advice, and interactions. This new element would make your role as team boss feel more connected to the people behind the scenes. It's a step toward a more narrative-driven approach, adding personality and structure to the management experience.

This new Team HQ significantly evolves the MyTeam experience while giving you many responsibilities. However, it might help you adapt to the new role of an F1 team owner from the now-retired "Owner Driver" role.

