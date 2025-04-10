F1 25 My Team: Fan Ratings would matter more

The F1 25 My Team overhaul has introduced an array of new features, significantly improving the gameplay while offering players enhanced management powers. Fan Ratings are among the newest metrics to affect gameplay this year, offering players an array of features and perks based on their standings.

Here's everything you need to know about Fan Ratings in F1 25 My Team.

F1 25 My Team Fan Ratings can offer a major boost to your team

F1 25 My Team sees the return of accolades, a popular gameplay mechanic that allows players to earn achievements that help them progress further. Earning these will help level up a team's Fan Ratings. Additionally, this rating can also receive a significant nudge if teams come out on top in any rivalries that develop between the team and its rival competitors.

These Fan Ratings unlock a range of ongoing perks that help make the team more effective, unlocking the possibility of signing better deals with sponsors as well as making it marginally easier to sign prestigious drivers. An improved Fan Rating will also let the team get better sponsors that offer marginally improved signing bonuses.

Fan Ratings allow teams to earn certain fan bonuses that can become a significant booster in terms of prestige as well as finances. Perks, such as increased secondary sponsor income or even owner XP boost, make it easier for teams to gain the upper hand and emerge victorious in the Constructor's Championship as well as the coveted Driver's Championship.

This new metric is a major part of the total overhaul of F1 25 My Team, offering players an engaging career mode where they can now make powerful management decisions. Additionally, the owner structure blends seamlessly with this feature, providing a 360-degree scope for management and control.

Also read: F1 25: Release date, how to pre-order, and more

