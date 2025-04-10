F1 25 MyTeam gets a makeover with new Contract System

F1 25 overhauls the MyTeam career mode, introducing many new mechanics like the revamped contract system. In previous installments, you could simply negotiate terms with drivers based on a few predefined metrics. That is no longer the case with F1 25, as the new contract system takes something more into account than performance.

Your team's reputation would have consequences on how the contract negotiations progress in EA's upcoming Formula 1 title, influencing a driver's decision to join your organization. This new change introduces a deeper layer of strategy, forcing players to focus on team management and development, and not just simply hiring the best drivers on the grid.

F1 25 MyTeam's new contract system depends on your team's reputation

The revamped contract system in F1 25 is a game-changer for MyTeam mode. The new driver negotiations would now depend on your in-game team's reputation. Offering a high-paying contract or having the best car won't be enough to convince a driver to sign a contract with your team. How the entire F1 paddock in the game views your team will affect the contract negotiations.

Ongoing driver talks in MyTeam (Image via EA Sports)

Higher-rated drivers would be more willing to represent your team's colors. These drivers might have more demands, but you would have the opportunity to negotiate due to their willingness to join. On the other hand, a driver would be hesitant to join your team even on demand due to your poor reputation. Moreover, they might be stricter about their demands or outright reject your approach.

Winning races is not enough with the new reputation-based system, as players must also focus on balancing their team's performance, finances, and even marketing to improve its public image to attract better drivers. It is quite similar to a feature from EA FC 25's manager career mode, where high-rated players refuse to join lower-league teams even after financially taking over due to their status and lack of reputation as top-league teams.

Driver's expectations of the team during contract negotiations. (image via EA Sports)

This new addition would make the MyTeam career mode more entertaining for fans. This new contract system makes the game more realistic, allowing players to step into the shoes of Team Principals. They must try their best to maintain a team that attracts every talent on the grid, like Toto Wolff in Mercedes or Christian Horner in Red Bull.

