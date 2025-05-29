Best F1 25 Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Setup for the Brazilian GP

The Brazilian GP at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace is one of the most exciting races of the season and in F1 25. After all, this circuit offers a unique blend of high-speed action and technical challenges. This track is located in São Paulo and is commonly known as Interlagos. It features dramatic elevation changes, a flowing layout, and tight corner combinations.

Due to this unique blend of challenges that Interlagos offers, players need a well-balanced F1 car. If the long straights, sharp turns, and tricky traction zones weren’t enough, the track can even test your skills to drive in wet conditions, as this track is prone to rain. So, your car setup should even be prepared for changing to wet tyres.

Best recommended F1 25 setup for Brazilian GP

The Brazilian GP in F1 25 stays true to its real-life counterpart, due to the exact recreation of the track. So, your in-game F1 car would demand a setup with strong aerodynamic balance, good traction, and stable handling over the curbs.

From the technical infield section to the sweeping Senna S and the long straight up to the finish line, this iconic track constantly demands precision and stability. So, your F1 car setup should be able to attack curbs without costing control, brake at the tight corners, and carry speed through the long straights.

Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in F1 25 (Image via EA Sports/SK Gaming)

Here’s the optimized car setup for the Brazilian GP:

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 23

23 Rear Wing Aero: 23

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 100%

100% Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 15%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50

-2.50 Rear Camber: -1.00

-1.00 Front Toe-Out: 0.08

0.08 Rear Toe-In: 0.12

Suspension

Front Suspension: 41

41 Rear Suspension: 6

6 Front Anti-Roll Bar: 15

15 Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 21

21 Front Ride Height: 20

20 Rear Ride Height: 43

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 97%

97% Front Brake Bias: 58%

Tyres

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 29.5 psi

29.5 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure: 29.5 psi

29.5 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 21 psi

21 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 21 psi

This setup provides the right balance between top speed and cornering grip, which is crucial for Interlagos’ mixed layout. The even aero balance helps through both the fast-flowing middle sector and the low-speed corners, while high traction from the differential and tyre pressures ensures stability on exit. The suspension and geometry choices improve responsiveness without sacrificing rear-end control over curbs.

Whether you’re pushing for a hot lap in qualifying or managing tyre wear during the race, this setup will get you through the Brazilian GP in F1 25, even if there is rain.

