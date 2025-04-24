F1 25 features Brad Pitt's APXGP: Movie crossover content and live service features

F1 25 is around the corner, and this year's edition promises an array of new features, ranging from an updated My Team to a major overhaul of the decal editor. Apart from this, the game is set to feature an array of exclusive content from the upcoming F1 movie, offering players a wide range of things to enjoy.

Here's everything you need to know about Brad Pitt's APXGP movie crossover content and the live service feature.

F1 25 features crossover content and live service features based on Brad Pitt's F1 movie

F1 25 is set to add an array of features and content based on the upcoming F1 movie starring Brad Pitt that is set to release on 27 June, 2025. As part of the offerings, players will have access to APXGP, the team from the film, at launch. This will allow them to experience the team and its players as the eleventh team in the driver career or run the team in My Team mode.

Apart from this, the F1 movie will have an extensive live service segment that will allow gamers to experience the film in-game. Players will have a standalone gameplay chapter based on major moments from the film's plot. Completing and winning these events will give players rewards based on the movie.

In terms of immersion, the game will also feature color grading improvements that will allow players to alter the look of the game and make it look like a scene from the F1 movie. Paired with the new LIDAR scanning and improved graphics, it will offer an engaging experience to the players.

These APXGP scenarios and additional content will be available in a new and dedicated UI area, which will be accessible from the top-level menu, making it easier for players to access.

Additionally, players will also have access to APXGP liveries and suits, which will be available for use in career mode as well as the aforementioned themed chapters. The helmets of both protagonists, Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce, will also be available for use as rewards and can be equipped as part of the in-game items.

Also read: F1 25: Release date, how to pre-order, and more

