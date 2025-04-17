F1 25 revamps customization: New Decal Editor, Driver Numbers, and more

F1 25 is just around the corner, and this year's edition is set to bring an array of massive changes to gameplay and how players interact in-game. Apart from major changes to My Team and content from the F1 movie, it also adds a major revamp to the customization features. The updated decal editor and associated features allow players to create stunning liveries and unique designs for their cars.

Here's everything you need to know about the new decal editor, driver numbers, and more in F1 25.

F1 25 overhauls customization, adding new decal editor, driver numbers, and more

F1 25 is set to debut on May 30, 2025, and this year's edition promises an array of new and revamped features to keep the gameplay engaging and varied. Among other items, customization has received a major facelift, allowing players an enhanced level of creativity.

As part of the changes, the decal editor will now allow players to author liveries that are more in line with the official liveries and their designs. The update will also replace the fixed sponsor decal slots, letting players add sponsors and slide them around on the car's surface. They will also have the ability to scale and rotate designs, allowing for better integration.

Additionally, the sponsor logos are now more realistic, featuring multicolor options, brand guidelines, and even fictional brand values that players can adhere to. As for title sponsors, there is an option to have the logo or decal baked in, allowing artists to come up with more engaging livery designs.

As for driver numbers, the developers have paid attention to player feedback and now they have a wide assortment of choices for driver numbers in terms of fonts and colors.

Apart from these changes, the game will also feature an improvement to engine sounds as they will now be based on the engine supplier the player chooses. This results in more authentic sounds, giving a more immersive gameplay experience.

The game will now allow players to use special edition liveries on official cars. Earlier, special liveries were applied only to world cars, limiting their usage. Now, players can use them more authentically by applying them to the official vehicles in Driver Career, Grand Prix, Time Trial, and even F1 World.

Also read: F1 25: Release date, how to pre-order, and more

