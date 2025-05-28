Best F1 25 graphics settings for RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti

F1 25 will be released on 30 May, 2025, and it comes with several upgrades. For starters, this racing simulator features significantly better visuals, character design, and most importantly, game mechanics. EA has also introduced Path Tracing to the game for the first time, which adds to the realism.

The game's system requirements show that it isn't very demanding in terms of hardware. It's also very light on the CPU requirement, thus, those who own the new RTX 5070 or the RTX 5070 Ti should have absolutely no issues running the game at very high resolutions and graphics settings.

It is always recommended to make a few changes in the settings to get the best quality visuals and the smoothest performance. This guide aims to provide the best graphics settings for F1 25 on the RTX 5070 and the RTX 5070 Ti GPUs.

Note: These settings are for a PC featuring at least the recommended system requirements of the game.

Best F1 25 settings for RTX 5070

F1 25 looks stunning on the RTX 5070 at 1440p resolution (Image via Electronic Arts)

The game runs perfectly on the RTX 5070 GPU, showing an average of 120 FPS at 1440p resolution. We've enabled Custom graphics settings, featuring a mix of High and Ultra High graphics to create a balance of visual quality and performance. Nvidia DLSS has been enabled and set to Quality mode, giving a slight boost in performance.

These are the best settings for the RTX 5070:

Video Mode

Display Adapter: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 (Greyed Out)

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto VSync: Off

Off VSync Interval: Auto

Auto Refresh Rate: 164Hz

164Hz Frame Rate Limit: Off

Off Maximum FPS: 120 (Greyed Out)

120 (Greyed Out) Output Monitor: 1 (Greyed Out)

1 (Greyed Out) Anisotropic Filtering: 16x

16x Anti-Aliasing: NVIDIA DLSS

NVIDIA DLSS Anti-Aliasing Mode: Quality

Quality Frame Generation: Off

Off DLSS Multi Frame Generation: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: Auto

Auto Dynamic Resolution Profile: Lazy

Lazy Dynamic Resolution Minimum Scale: 50 (Greyed Out)

Graphics

Gamma Adjustment: 100

100 Motion Blur Strength: 20

20 Steering Animation: On

On Video Mode: Default

Default Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)

1000 (Greyed Out) HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor

Advanced Setup (Graphics)

Detail Preset: Custom

Custom Path Tracing: Off

Off Ray Reconstruction: Off

Off Ray Traced Shadows: On

On Ray Traced Reflections: On

On Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: On

On Ray Traced DDGI: On

On Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Post Process: High

High Shadows: Ultra High

Ultra High Particles: High

High Crowd: High

High Mirrors: Ultra High

Ultra High Car and Helmet Reflections: Ultra High

Ultra High Weather Effects: Ultra High

Ultra High Ground Cover: High

High Trees: High

High Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO

AMD FidelityFX CACAO Screen Space Reflections: Ultra High

Ultra High Texture Streaming: Ultra High

Ultra High Variable Rate Shading: On

On High Quality Hair: On

On NVIDIA Reflex: Off

Best F1 25 settings for RTX 5070 Ti

F1 25 runs incredibly well on the RTX 5070 Ti (Image via Electronic Arts)

The RTX 5070 Ti's 16 GB VRAM makes it the perfect fit for using Path Tracing in F1 25. With DLSS Quality enabled, you should be able to see upward of 60-70 FPS with the Ultra High graphics preset. The higher quality settings produce stunning textures, especially on the cars and characters. With Path Tracing turned on, you get to see super realistic shadows and lighting effects.

These are the best settings for the RTX 5070 Ti:

Video Mode

Display Adapter: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti (Greyed Out)

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto VSync: Off

Off VSync Interval: Auto

Auto Refresh Rate: 164Hz

164Hz Frame Rate Limit: Off

Off Maximum FPS: 120 (Greyed Out)

120 (Greyed Out) Output Monitor: 1 (Greyed Out)

1 (Greyed Out) Anisotropic Filtering: 16x

16x Anti-Aliasing: NVIDIA DLSS

NVIDIA DLSS Anti-Aliasing Mode: Quality

Quality Frame Generation: Off

Off DLSS Multi Frame Generation: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: Auto

Auto Dynamic Resolution Profile: Lazy

Lazy Dynamic Resolution Minimum Scale: 50 (Greyed Out)

Graphics

Gamma Adjustment: 100

100 Motion Blur Strength: 20

20 Steering Animation: On

On Video Mode: Default

Default Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)

1000 (Greyed Out) HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor

Advanced Setup (Graphics)

Detail Preset: Custom

Custom Path Tracing: On

On Ray Reconstruction: On

On Ray Traced Shadows: On

On Ray Traced Reflections: On

On Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: On

On Ray Traced DDGI: On

On Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Post Process: High

High Shadows: Ultra High

Ultra High Particles: High

High Crowd: Ultra High

Ultra High Mirrors: Ultra High

Ultra High Car and Helmet Reflections: Ultra High

Ultra High Weather Effects: Ultra High

Ultra High Ground Cover: Ultra High

Ultra High Trees: Ultra High

Ultra High Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO

AMD FidelityFX CACAO Screen Space Reflections: Ultra High

Ultra High Texture Streaming: Ultra High

Ultra High Variable Rate Shading: On

On High Quality Hair: On

On NVIDIA Reflex: Off

Also read: Best F1 25 graphics settings for RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super

This concludes our guide on the best F1 25 settings for the RTX 5070 and the RTX 5070 Ti. With the provided settings, you should have some of the best visuals and also smooth performance and get you over 60 FPS on both GPUs.

