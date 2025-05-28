Best F1 25 graphics settings for RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti

F1 25 will be released on 30 May, 2025, and it comes with several upgrades. For starters, this racing simulator features significantly better visuals, character design, and most importantly, game mechanics. EA has also introduced Path Tracing to the game for the first time, which adds to the realism.
The game's system requirements show that it isn't very demanding in terms of hardware. It's also very light on the CPU requirement, thus, those who own the new RTX 5070 or the RTX 5070 Ti should have absolutely no issues running the game at very high resolutions and graphics settings.
It is always recommended to make a few changes in the settings to get the best quality visuals and the smoothest performance. This guide aims to provide the best graphics settings for F1 25 on the RTX 5070 and the RTX 5070 Ti GPUs.
Note: These settings are for a PC featuring at least the recommended system requirements of the game.
Best F1 25 settings for RTX 5070
The game runs perfectly on the RTX 5070 GPU, showing an average of 120 FPS at 1440p resolution. We've enabled Custom graphics settings, featuring a mix of High and Ultra High graphics to create a balance of visual quality and performance. Nvidia DLSS has been enabled and set to Quality mode, giving a slight boost in performance.
These are the best settings for the RTX 5070:
Video Mode
- Display Adapter: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 (Greyed Out)
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- VSync: Off
- VSync Interval: Auto
- Refresh Rate: 164Hz
- Frame Rate Limit: Off
- Maximum FPS: 120 (Greyed Out)
- Output Monitor: 1 (Greyed Out)
- Anisotropic Filtering: 16x
- Anti-Aliasing: NVIDIA DLSS
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: Quality
- Frame Generation: Off
- DLSS Multi Frame Generation: Off (Greyed Out)
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: Auto
- Dynamic Resolution Profile: Lazy
- Dynamic Resolution Minimum Scale: 50 (Greyed Out)
Graphics
- Gamma Adjustment: 100
- Motion Blur Strength: 20
- Steering Animation: On
- Video Mode: Default
- Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)
- HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor
Advanced Setup (Graphics)
- Detail Preset: Custom
- Path Tracing: Off
- Ray Reconstruction: Off
- Ray Traced Shadows: On
- Ray Traced Reflections: On
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: On
- Ray Traced DDGI: On
- Lighting Quality: Ultra High
- Post Process: High
- Shadows: Ultra High
- Particles: High
- Crowd: High
- Mirrors: Ultra High
- Car and Helmet Reflections: Ultra High
- Weather Effects: Ultra High
- Ground Cover: High
- Trees: High
- Skidmarks: High
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO
- Screen Space Reflections: Ultra High
- Texture Streaming: Ultra High
- Variable Rate Shading: On
- High Quality Hair: On
- NVIDIA Reflex: Off
Best F1 25 settings for RTX 5070 Ti
The RTX 5070 Ti's 16 GB VRAM makes it the perfect fit for using Path Tracing in F1 25. With DLSS Quality enabled, you should be able to see upward of 60-70 FPS with the Ultra High graphics preset. The higher quality settings produce stunning textures, especially on the cars and characters. With Path Tracing turned on, you get to see super realistic shadows and lighting effects.
These are the best settings for the RTX 5070 Ti:
Video Mode
- Display Adapter: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti (Greyed Out)
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- VSync: Off
- VSync Interval: Auto
- Refresh Rate: 164Hz
- Frame Rate Limit: Off
- Maximum FPS: 120 (Greyed Out)
- Output Monitor: 1 (Greyed Out)
- Anisotropic Filtering: 16x
- Anti-Aliasing: NVIDIA DLSS
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: Quality
- Frame Generation: Off
- DLSS Multi Frame Generation: Off (Greyed Out)
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: Auto
- Dynamic Resolution Profile: Lazy
- Dynamic Resolution Minimum Scale: 50 (Greyed Out)
Graphics
- Gamma Adjustment: 100
- Motion Blur Strength: 20
- Steering Animation: On
- Video Mode: Default
- Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)
- HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor
Advanced Setup (Graphics)
- Detail Preset: Custom
- Path Tracing: On
- Ray Reconstruction: On
- Ray Traced Shadows: On
- Ray Traced Reflections: On
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: On
- Ray Traced DDGI: On
- Lighting Quality: Ultra High
- Post Process: High
- Shadows: Ultra High
- Particles: High
- Crowd: Ultra High
- Mirrors: Ultra High
- Car and Helmet Reflections: Ultra High
- Weather Effects: Ultra High
- Ground Cover: Ultra High
- Trees: Ultra High
- Skidmarks: High
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO
- Screen Space Reflections: Ultra High
- Texture Streaming: Ultra High
- Variable Rate Shading: On
- High Quality Hair: On
- NVIDIA Reflex: Off
This concludes our guide on the best F1 25 settings for the RTX 5070 and the RTX 5070 Ti. With the provided settings, you should have some of the best visuals and also smooth performance and get you over 60 FPS on both GPUs.
