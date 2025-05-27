Best F1 25 graphics settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti

F1 25 will be released globally on May 30, 2025 on different platforms like Windows, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S. However, the game will be available through early access today, on May 27. This is the 18th installment in the F1 series, featuring better car and character models, liveries, and new and improved mechanics.
The introduction of Path Tracing may make you wonder if the game is demanding. Well, it is, but only if you wish to turn on these graphically taxing settings. The system requirements suggest having at least the RTX 2070 to run at high settings. Thus, those who own the RTX 3080 or the RTX 3080 Ti should have no issues running the game at higher resolutions of up to 1440p.
In this article, we look into the best graphics settings for F1 25 on the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti GPUs.
Note: These settings are for a PC featuring at least the recommended system requirements of the game, particularly an RTX 3080 GPU.
Best F1 25 settings for RTX 3080
The game runs incredibly well on the RTX 3080. You can comfortably play the game at up to 1440p resolution, using the Ultra High graphics preset. While it can handle Ultra High graphics settings, turning on Ray Tracing would be risky in terms of performance. To get smoother framerates, we've opted to turn on Ray Tracing.
These are the best settings for the RTX 3080:
- Gamma Adjustment: 100
- Motion Blur Strength: 20
- Steering Animation: On
- Video Mode: Default
- Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)
- HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor
Advanced Setup (Graphics)
- Detail Preset: Ultra High
- Path Tracing: Off
- Ray Reconstruction: Off
- Ray Traced Shadows: Off
- Ray Traced Reflections: Off
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off
- Ray Traced DDGI: Off
- Lighting Quality: Ultra High
- Post Process: High
- Shadows: Ultra High
- Particles: High
- Crowd: Ultra High
- Mirrors: Ultra High
- Car and Helmet Reflections: Ultra High
- Weather Effects: Ultra High
- Ground Cover: Ultra High
- Trees: Ultra High
- Skidmarks: High
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO
- Screen Space Reflections: Ultra High
- Texture Streaming: Ultra High
- Variable Rate Shading: On
- High Quality Hair: On
- NVIDIA Reflex: Off
Best F1 25 settings for RTX 3080 Ti
The game runs even better on the RTX 3080 Ti. It's higher 12 GB VRAM provides more room for higher settings. While it excels at 1440p, it also runs 4K resolution quite smoothly. The settings provided feature the Ultra High graphics settings and also Ray Tracing.
With Ray Tracing turned on, you can expect far better visuals, featuring realistic light rays and shadows during sunny races.
These are the best settings for the RTX 3080 Ti:
- Gamma Adjustment: 100
- Motion Blur Strength: 20
- Steering Animation: On
- Video Mode: Default
- Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)
- HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor
Advanced Setup (Graphics)
- Detail Preset: Ultra High
- Path Tracing: Off
- Ray Reconstruction: Off
- Ray Traced Shadows: On
- Ray Traced Reflections: On
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: On
- Ray Traced DDGI: On
- Lighting Quality: Ultra High
- Post Process: High
- Shadows: Ultra High
- Particles: High
- Crowd: Ultra High
- Mirrors: Ultra High
- Car and Helmet Reflections: Ultra High
- Weather Effects: Ultra High
- Ground Cover: Ultra High
- Trees: Ultra High
- Skidmarks: High
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO
- Screen Space Reflections: Ultra High
- Texture Streaming: Ultra High
- Variable Rate Shading: On
- High Quality Hair: On
- NVIDIA Reflex: Off
These are the best F1 25 settings for the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti. With these options enabled, you should easily be able to see over 60-70 FPS on both GPUs. With Ray Tracing enabled on the RTX 3080 Ti, the visuals look significantly better thanks to realistic shadows and light rays.
