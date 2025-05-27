Best F1 25 graphics settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti

F1 25 will be released globally on May 30, 2025 on different platforms like Windows, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S. However, the game will be available through early access today, on May 27. This is the 18th installment in the F1 series, featuring better car and character models, liveries, and new and improved mechanics.

The introduction of Path Tracing may make you wonder if the game is demanding. Well, it is, but only if you wish to turn on these graphically taxing settings. The system requirements suggest having at least the RTX 2070 to run at high settings. Thus, those who own the RTX 3080 or the RTX 3080 Ti should have no issues running the game at higher resolutions of up to 1440p.

In this article, we look into the best graphics settings for F1 25 on the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti GPUs.

Note: These settings are for a PC featuring at least the recommended system requirements of the game, particularly an RTX 3080 GPU.

Best F1 25 settings for RTX 3080

F1 25 looks incredible on the RTX 3080 (Image via Electronic Arts)

The game runs incredibly well on the RTX 3080. You can comfortably play the game at up to 1440p resolution, using the Ultra High graphics preset. While it can handle Ultra High graphics settings, turning on Ray Tracing would be risky in terms of performance. To get smoother framerates, we've opted to turn on Ray Tracing.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3080:

Gamma Adjustment: 100

100 Motion Blur Strength: 20

20 Steering Animation: On

On Video Mode: Default

Default Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)

1000 (Greyed Out) HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor

Advanced Setup (Graphics)

Detail Preset: Ultra High

Ultra High Path Tracing: Off

Off Ray Reconstruction: Off

Off Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray Traced Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced DDGI: Off

Off Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Post Process: High

High Shadows: Ultra High

Ultra High Particles: High

High Crowd: Ultra High

Ultra High Mirrors: Ultra High

Ultra High Car and Helmet Reflections: Ultra High

Ultra High Weather Effects: Ultra High

Ultra High Ground Cover: Ultra High

Ultra High Trees: Ultra High

Ultra High Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO

AMD FidelityFX CACAO Screen Space Reflections: Ultra High

Ultra High Texture Streaming: Ultra High

Ultra High Variable Rate Shading: On

On High Quality Hair: On

On NVIDIA Reflex: Off

Best F1 25 settings for RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 Ti easily handles F1 25 at 1440p (Image via Electronic Arts)

The game runs even better on the RTX 3080 Ti. It's higher 12 GB VRAM provides more room for higher settings. While it excels at 1440p, it also runs 4K resolution quite smoothly. The settings provided feature the Ultra High graphics settings and also Ray Tracing.

With Ray Tracing turned on, you can expect far better visuals, featuring realistic light rays and shadows during sunny races.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3080 Ti:

Gamma Adjustment: 100

100 Motion Blur Strength: 20

20 Steering Animation: On

On Video Mode: Default

Default Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)

1000 (Greyed Out) HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor

Advanced Setup (Graphics)

Detail Preset: Ultra High

Ultra High Path Tracing: Off

Off Ray Reconstruction: Off

Off Ray Traced Shadows: On

On Ray Traced Reflections: On

On Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: On

On Ray Traced DDGI: On

On Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Post Process: High

High Shadows: Ultra High

Ultra High Particles: High

High Crowd: Ultra High

Ultra High Mirrors: Ultra High

Ultra High Car and Helmet Reflections: Ultra High

Ultra High Weather Effects: Ultra High

Ultra High Ground Cover: Ultra High

Ultra High Trees: Ultra High

Ultra High Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO

AMD FidelityFX CACAO Screen Space Reflections: Ultra High

Ultra High Texture Streaming: Ultra High

Ultra High Variable Rate Shading: On

On High Quality Hair: On

On NVIDIA Reflex: Off

These are the best F1 25 settings for the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti. With these options enabled, you should easily be able to see over 60-70 FPS on both GPUs. With Ray Tracing enabled on the RTX 3080 Ti, the visuals look significantly better thanks to realistic shadows and light rays.

