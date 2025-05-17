Is Elden Ring Nightreign Deluxe Edition worth buying?

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified May 17, 2025 09:47 GMT
Elden Ring Nightreign is now out for pre-orders (Image via FromSoftware)
Elden Ring Nightreign is now out for pre-orders (Image via FromSoftware)

Elden Ring Nightreign is an upcoming spinoff of Elden Ring. The 2022 title was one of the best souls-like games of all time, and Nightreign is also among the most anticipated game releases of 2025. The game is already out for pre-orders and is available in two different editions — Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition. While the Standard Edition is priced at $39.99, the Deluxe Edition is priced at $54.99.

Ad

But is it actually worth spending an additional $15 to get the Deluxe Edition? Well, before answering that, let us first take a look at what is offered in the Deluxe Edition of the game.

What is offered in the Deluxe Edition of Elden Ring Nightreign?

Elden Ring Nighreign offers additional playable content in the Deluxe Edition (Image via FromSoftware)
Elden Ring Nighreign offers additional playable content in the Deluxe Edition (Image via FromSoftware)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

While the Standard Edition only has the base game, the Deluxe Edition of Elden Ring Nightreign offers:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Base Game
  • Additional DLC - Available by Q4 2025
  • Additional playable characters and bosses
  • Digital Artbook & Mini Soundtrack

Moreover, if you pre-order the game, you will also get a Bonus Gesture. However, do note that this bonus is available for Standard Edition pre-orders as well and can be later acquired in the game too.

Also Read: Is Elden Ring Nightreign coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2? Possibilities explored

Verdict: Should you get the Deluxe Edition of Elden Ring Nightreign?

Ad

For the hardcore Elden Ring fans, or the long-term soulsbourne fans, getting the Deluxe Edition absolutely makes sense. For just an additional $15, you will not only get a digital artbook and soundtrack, but you will also get a lot of extra playable content. This includes a DLC which will be out in the last quarter of this year, and some extra bosses and playable characters.

However, if you are someone who will be trying out a souls game for the first time, the Standard Edition might be the better pick. This is because these games are generally considered difficult, and the learning curve is steep and challenging. If you enjoy the Standard Edition, you can always upgrade to the Deluxe Edition later on.

Ad

For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications