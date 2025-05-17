Is Elden Ring Nightreign Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Elden Ring Nightreign is an upcoming spinoff of Elden Ring. The 2022 title was one of the best souls-like games of all time, and Nightreign is also among the most anticipated game releases of 2025. The game is already out for pre-orders and is available in two different editions — Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition. While the Standard Edition is priced at $39.99, the Deluxe Edition is priced at $54.99.

But is it actually worth spending an additional $15 to get the Deluxe Edition? Well, before answering that, let us first take a look at what is offered in the Deluxe Edition of the game.

What is offered in the Deluxe Edition of Elden Ring Nightreign?

Elden Ring Nighreign offers additional playable content in the Deluxe Edition (Image via FromSoftware)

While the Standard Edition only has the base game, the Deluxe Edition of Elden Ring Nightreign offers:

Base Game

Additional DLC - Available by Q4 2025

Additional playable characters and bosses

Digital Artbook & Mini Soundtrack

Moreover, if you pre-order the game, you will also get a Bonus Gesture. However, do note that this bonus is available for Standard Edition pre-orders as well and can be later acquired in the game too.

Verdict: Should you get the Deluxe Edition of Elden Ring Nightreign?

For the hardcore Elden Ring fans, or the long-term soulsbourne fans, getting the Deluxe Edition absolutely makes sense. For just an additional $15, you will not only get a digital artbook and soundtrack, but you will also get a lot of extra playable content. This includes a DLC which will be out in the last quarter of this year, and some extra bosses and playable characters.

However, if you are someone who will be trying out a souls game for the first time, the Standard Edition might be the better pick. This is because these games are generally considered difficult, and the learning curve is steep and challenging. If you enjoy the Standard Edition, you can always upgrade to the Deluxe Edition later on.

