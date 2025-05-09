Will there be a multiplayer and co-op mode in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Elden Ring Nightreign takes a very different approach from the base game, especially when it comes to multiplayer and co-op mode. This standlone is being built from the ground up as a replayable, fast-paced PvE experience with a short runtime and stronger emphasis on group-based progression and map control, rather than slow exploration.

Yes, there will be multiplayer and co-op in Elden Ring Nightreign, but it’s limited to exactly three players per session. That means you can’t just duo with a friend unless you allow matchmaking to fill the third slot. Let's look more into it.

Why is the multiplayer and co-op mode in Elden Ring Nightreign limited?

The game supports groups of exactly three players, or solo play with matchmaking to fill the empty spots. So, you must ensure every slot is filled in multiplayer and co-op mode. Here's what director Junya Ishizaki had to say about it,

"This was largely a game balancing decision, rather than a game design decision.”

This wasn’t due to a technical problem — it was all about balance. Two-player teams just didn’t hit the right rhythm during testing. Three felt like the sweet spot, especially with how fast-paced and chaotic the game gets.

You have three nights to prepare

Unlike the original Elden Ring, which was a slow-burn RPG at its core, Nightreign gives you only three nights to level up, grab gear, and get ready to face some tough bosses. The gameplay is more run-based and much faster. Think speed, co-ordination, and racing against the clock. You’ll be flying over lava on ghost eagles, scaling cliffs, and trying to loot fast before the map closes in on you. Literally. A circle closes around you, forcing fights like a battle royale.

This whole structure means the three-player format isn't just a random choice — it’s key to how Nightreign flows. Ishizaki said it allows players to split up and cover more ground before regrouping for the main fights.

No duos, no locking teams

Going solo? You’ll still be matched with others if you want, but you'll need a group password to team up with specific people. If you’re only two people, there’s no way to lock the party at that number unless you leave it open for matchmaking.

Crossplay is limited by platform family

Enter caption A still from Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via FromSoftware)

Then there’s the crossplay situation. Elden Ring Nightreign won’t let PC and console players team up. There’s no full cross-platform play. It will release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Series X/S, but crossplay only works within the same console family. So PS4 players can play with PS5 users, and Xbox One with Series X/S — but no jumping between PC and PlayStation or Xbox.

That’s a letdown for a game so focused on multiplayer and co-op. It’s not game-breaking, but it can be frustrating. Still, Nightreign seems like it’ll offer quite a different multiplayer and co-op mode experience compared to the original. The first Elden Ring treated multiplayer as a side feature — summon a buddy, beat a boss, move on. Nightreign leans heavily into group play from the start. Seamless co-op, faster pacing, shared class abilities, and a condensed structure make it novel.

That's all on multiplayer and co-op mode for Elden Ring Nightreign.

