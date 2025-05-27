F1 25 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

The F1 25 release is right around the corner, with the title going global on May 30, 2025. However, the game will be out on early access on May 27, 2025. It will be released on multiple platforms like Windows, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S. You can also pre-order it for additional benefits.

PC gamers might wonder what the system requirements for F1 25 are. F1 titles have never been too demanding in terms of hardware requirements. The new installment in the franchise is no different. Players require nominal specs to run the game at higher resolutions and settings.

In this article, we'll look into the minimum and recommended system requirements for the title on PC.

F1 25 system requirements for PC players

F1 25 is well-optimized for PC gamers (Image via Electronic Arts)

F1 25 features all-new rookie drivers, car liveries, and better mechanics. The system requirements suggest that it isn't very demanding, considering it works well on older 6 GB VRAM GPUs. The CPU requirement is also quite nominal, with the game working on older-gen processors too.

Here are the system requirements:

Minimum system requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit Version 21H1 or newer

Windows 10 64-bit Version 21H1 or newer CPU: Intel Core i5-6400, Core i5-9600k (VR) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, Ryzen 5 2600X (VR)

Intel Core i5-6400, Core i5-9600k (VR) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, Ryzen 5 2600X (VR) RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB), GTX 1660Ti (VR), RTX 2060 (RT) or AMD RX 570 (8GB), RX 590 (VR), RX 6700XT (RT) or Intel Arc A380 (VR/Ray Tracing)

Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB), GTX 1660Ti (VR), RTX 2060 (RT) or AMD RX 570 (8GB), RX 590 (VR), RX 6700XT (RT) or Intel Arc A380 (VR/Ray Tracing) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Online Connection Requirements: 1Mbps up with < 60ms ping

1Mbps up with < 60ms ping Storage: 100 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit Version 21H1 or newer

Windows 10 64-bit Version 21H1 or newer CPU: Intel Core i5-9600k or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i5-9600k or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070 (+VR), RTX 3070 (RT) or AMD RX 6600XT, RX 6700XT (VR), RX 6800 (RT) or Intel Arc A580 (VR/Ray Tracing)

Nvidia RTX 2070 (+VR), RTX 3070 (RT) or AMD RX 6600XT, RX 6700XT (VR), RX 6800 (RT) or Intel Arc A580 (VR/Ray Tracing) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Online Connection Requirements: 3Mbps up with < 30ms ping

3Mbps up with < 30ms ping Storage: 100 GB available space

As you can see from the requirements above, the new F1 title is not all that demanding. Electronic Arts has also released a PC specs sheet, disclosing the recommended specs for the designated settings, which is incredibly helpful.

